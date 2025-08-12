"A Dangerous Precedent" — special guest Dallas Brodie talks "reconciliation industry", UNDRIP, and the future of private property rights in Canada

Share

A recent decision by the BC Supreme Court has just set a shocking precedent by extending Aboriginal land claims beyond Crown lands to also include privately owned lands. The judgement also explicitly states that Aboriginal title is a prior and senior right to land that supersedes fee simple land titles, thus throwing the door wide open for your land title to mean nothing!

This move is the consequence of the United Nations Declaration of Indigenous Rights slowly being written into Canadian law — by its wording, every single law in BC must be updated in consultation with indigenous groups. What is emerging is an 4th tier of government, accountable only to its First Nations members, but with the authority to shape every single decision in our province, including undermining your privately-owned land ownership.

With 147 countries adopting UNDRIP legislation at the UN General Assembly, what’s happening in BC is the merely the thin edge of the wedge.

I asked lawyer and MLA for the BC riding of Vancouver-Quilchena, and co-founder of the new OneBC party, Dallas Brodie, to come on my podcast to explain the dangerous precedents that have been set by this landmark ruling and to discuss the broader multi-million-dollar reconciliation industry underpinning it. While many people support reconciliation with good intentions, these good intentions are far removed from the reality of how this is playing out. We urgently need to confront the complex issues at stake to find an alternate path forward.

You can follow Dallas Brodie (@Dallas_Brodie) and her colleague Tara Armstrong (@TaraArmstrongBC) on X. Both are sitting members of the BC Legislature and co-founders of the new OneBC party — they are currently gathering signatures for a petition (https://1bc.ca/petitions/defend-property-rights) to force the government to fight this ruling all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada.

