Join Me in the Next Phase of My Writing Career
I'd like to invite you to support my 100% reader-supported Substack with a paid subscription.
This brief post is a little different from my usual posts because I’m writing to ask for your support for the next phase of my writing career.
Over the past four years, my writing has relied 100% on your donations, supplemented by Google Ads on my website. It helped me get my voice out, but I never imagined my essays would evolve into the role of an independent journalist/essayist at the heart of an escalating philosophical war. And yet, here I am.
To maintain a truly independent perspective requires a business model that is 100% reader-supported — no editors pushing agendas or production quotas, no outside grants with an axe to grind, and no ad agencies that can turn off the taps on “wrongthink” — that independence is key to being able to think outside the box and tell complex stories beyond the reach of mainstream media.
In other words, to dedicate myself to this full-time, I need to remove all the filters between you and me. And so, the time has come to change my business model to make this a full-time endeavour to produce the high-quality essays and Deep Dives that you have come to expect from me about the turbulent issues tearing at the seams of Western Civilization.
My friend Trish Wood once said that when one of my essays arrives in her inbox, she likes to pour herself a coffee and find a quiet, comfortable place to settle in for an experience. I don’t think a writer can ask for a better compliment — to create that experience away from all the mind-numbing noise is what I strive for with every Deep Dive.
And so, I’d like to ask for your support in the form of a paid subscription to my Substack. Going forward, I will publish all my essays here on Substack, while my website will be downgraded to serve as a supplemental directory to help you search my essays by topic. My contact form will continue to be active on my website.
Many (but not all) of my future posts will continue to be free because we can’t win a culture war from behind a paywall, while some topics will be reserved for subscribers only. I promise not to overwhelm your inbox — the goal is quality over quantity with Deep Dives that take several weeks to research and put together — interspersed by shorter, easier-to-digest pieces.
I hope you will consider a paid subscription, and I look forward to earning your continuing support.
Warmest regards,
Julius
Julius, I struggle with the decision of which and how many substacks to support as a paid subscriber. Cumulatively, it quickly adds up, as I noticed on my credit card statements a few months ago. I see you are asking for $12/month which is on the high end. I have pared down and favoured some that provide multiple authors (like The Free Press and Brownstone) and often daily postings. Can you provide a donation option for people who can’t commit to the monthly cost but want to support your work? Jeff Childers (Coffee & Covid) does this with a link at the bottom of each post. I’m happy to donate from time to time in a way I can control. I very much want to support your writing, which I greatly appreciate, and I’m sure others feel the same. You can broaden the base of supporters with either a reduced monthly charge or a donation option.
If you write on substack remember to download your subscriber list periodically. In a desperate attempt to silence the resistance the platform may be censored or shutdown at some critical moment. Have a back up and advertise on mastodon and all the other platforms.