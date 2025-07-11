Share

In my latest conversation on Alberta’s CRTR The Rogue radio, Sam, Steve, George, and I dig into the distorted incentives, word games, and loss of independent thinking caused by DEI, and the long overdue philosophical debate that society needs to undertake to define how far distant government’s hands should be able to reach into our lives and our communities.

Here’s the link in case you’d like to listen in to the replay of our conversation:

https://www.mixcloud.com/theRogue/sam-george-julius-steve-talk-about-dei/

Enjoy!