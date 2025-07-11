In my latest conversation on Alberta’s CRTR The Rogue radio, Sam, Steve, George, and I dig into the distorted incentives, word games, and loss of independent thinking caused by DEI, and the long overdue philosophical debate that society needs to undertake to define how far distant government’s hands should be able to reach into our lives and our communities.
Here’s the link in case you’d like to listen in to the replay of our conversation:
https://www.mixcloud.com/theRogue/sam-george-julius-steve-talk-about-dei/
Enjoy!
IMO this was a most stimulating conversation by any measure, had me wanting to interject any number of times. Alas, barriers of time and space precluded my doing so. In retrospect I'm proposing that our only way out of our very real societal predicament may seem paradoxically idealistic to many yet realistic to others. As the great G.K. Chesterton once defined a paradox: "Truth standing on her head to grab your attention". I'd estimate that some 80% of our current "Narradigm" is some 80% dialectical inversion. The meme is the message (with apologies to Marshal McLuhan). Anyway, on with my musings -
Foundationally, we need to consider - A: Decentralizing ALL institutions, B: De-Privatize banking and issuance of our currency, C: Minimize if not banish ANY governmental participation in our education systems - from pre-K through to its highest levels. And please don't get me started on religion - Just the thought of original sin coupled with a vengeful but loving(?) God is beyond the pale; makes my head hurt...