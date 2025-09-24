Dear Subscribers,

After much consideration, I’ve decided to transition this Substack back to free-only content, effective immediately. As my other commitments have grown, I’ve realized I won’t be able to give the paid newsletter the attention it deserves going forward.

To my paid subscribers: thank you sincerely for your support these past months. It has meant the world to me. I’ve processed prorated refunds through Substack, which should appear in your accounts within 5-10 business days.

Going forward, you can expect the same thoughtful content you’ve come to know, just published less frequently and available to everyone. I’m keeping the tip jar option for those who’d like to support individual essays.

Warmest thanks to you all!

Julius

