Radio Interview -- Julius and Sam talk post election and sovereignty
My latest radio conversation on Alberta's "CFTR The Rogue" Radio
For any of you that follow Alberta’s CRTR The Rogue radio, I’ve been doing semi-regular appearances on their segment called Sam the Farmyard Philosopher.
We’ve been having a lot of fun with these conversations and they’ve recently asked me to come on once every three weeks. Our most recent conversation just happened to fall just after our Canadian election wrapped up so you can imagine where this conversation went, being that it’s an Alberta radio station… 😈
Anyway, here’s the link in case you’d like to listen in to the replay.
https://www.mixcloud.com/theRogue/sam-and-julius-talk-post-election-and-sovereignty/
Enjoy!
Great interview, Julius. The government continued recreating itself reminds me of Escher’s “Drawing Hands”. You break it down nicely into its various components. It’s a spiral of decline as noted by Canada’s most famous philosopher, largely unknown by Canadians.
At the end of the Podcast, you brought up the issue of the Khalistani immigrants from India. Some of this group (I suspect a small miniority) is refusing to integrate and is choosing to use thier wealth to buy influence in the Canadian Polical system in ways that do not benefit the rest of us.
There is another group that is also refusing to integrate, and to even talk about them is to be called names. You referenced the Middle East conflict, and this group is dead center in the conflict, but we cannot name that truth even though most of the group has one foot in Canada, and one foot in the Middle East.