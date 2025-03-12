Radio Interview — the end of the post-WWII era
My interview with Alberta's CFTR Radio (The Rogue)
Alberta’s CTFR Radio (The Rogue) has released the podcast version of our recent radio interview in which we discussed why all the pillars of the post-WWII era are collapsing, why establishment conservative parties keep failing to stop the advancing Globalist tide even when they get elected, and why Trump is making headway where others have not because he is willing to confront the now-broken assumptions of the last 75 years, which are not only obsolete but have become the primary cause of society’s current unravelling.
https://www.mixcloud.com/theRogue/sam-and-julius-chat-about-geo-politics/
Great conversation with Julius who has one of the most evolved viewpoints on the current tarriff wars and 51s state issue. The problem of Canadian governance, our neo colonial system with power concentrated in the Montreal Toronto Ottawa triangle has been discussed for decades as you say all the way back to Preston Manning. Nothing has or will change, the system is structured to consolidate power in the eastern oligarchy. But revolutions start with ever more egregious actions by an out of touch ruling elite which is what we are living under in Canada. The rise of Carny was the definition of Canadian autocracy. The US administration has possibly opened yet another door for Canada but it's evident the elite will burn the country to the ground before ceding anything to US "republicanism". Our rulers have completely adopted the ideology of their British imperialist mentors. But as in all empires internal depravity and corruption eats away at their foundations until the entire structure craters. The Canadian cathedral is cracking. Look out below!
This conversation has been happening since the 70s, under Trudeau The Elder.
A completely helpless people being looted in real time. Banana republics are fascinating.