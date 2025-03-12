Share

Alberta’s CTFR Radio (The Rogue) has released the podcast version of our recent radio interview in which we discussed why all the pillars of the post-WWII era are collapsing, why establishment conservative parties keep failing to stop the advancing Globalist tide even when they get elected, and why Trump is making headway where others have not because he is willing to confront the now-broken assumptions of the last 75 years, which are not only obsolete but have become the primary cause of society’s current unravelling.

https://www.mixcloud.com/theRogue/sam-and-julius-chat-about-geo-politics/