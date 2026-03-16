Julius Ruechel

Julius Ruechel

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
6d

testing and retesting their own ideas - that, and avoid crowds. Avoid all mass media, go into the woods with the dog and ask her what she thinks! Usually they think fun, food, and sleep. Be very flexible with ideas, nothing is settled. As the old Greek (Heraclitos I think) said, nothing is more certain than that nothing is for certain. You can not step in the same river twice. So checking the water is crucial, and also checking yourself! Great piece. And yes, the 30% is fluctuating constantly, too.

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Canadasceptic's avatar
Canadasceptic
6d

It has been one of my greatest disappointments to witness the fracture of the "freedom community" after the Covid nonsense died down. Julius, you have been one of the few who (I believe) have remained consistent throughout. I really hope I'm not fooling myself!

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