Just how far should a government be allowed to restrict individual autonomy during an emergency? Is there a better way to manage dangerous wildfire risks than to control people?

Back when America’s Founding Fathers founded their liberty-focused republic, Benjamin Franklin famously uttered his timeless quote: "Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety."

The dry weather and ongoing wildfires in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, and the government’s decision to place harsh restrictions on citizens to keep them out of the forests, puts Benjamin Franklin’s famous quote to the ultimate test as philosophical principles about individual liberty collide once again with the practical challenges of managing people during times of crisis.

Nothing about these questions is easy when lives and property are on the line and emotions are running high. And so, it’s time for another Deep Dive.

~ ~ ~

The current fiasco in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick started on August 5th when Nova Scotia imposed draconian province-wide bans on entering the forests in order to reduce wildfire risks, with fines set at $25,000 (rising to $28,872 once “victim surcharges” and taxes are factored in). New Brunswick followed suit four days later.

At least twelve tickets have been issued in Nova Scotia so far, one of which was triggered deliberately in order to be able to challenge these measures in court on constitutional grounds (wouldn’t it be nice if citizens could challenge laws they view as unconstitutional without having to break the law first?).

At the time the bans were issued, conditions on the ground were unseasonably and dangerously dry (more on that in a moment), with some locals on social media describing their lawns as “crunchy” — a term that might be usual to describe unirrigated lawns in the dry British Columbia interior at this time of year, but is notable in the much wetter climate of Eastern Canada.

Similar preventative bans were imposed in 2001, 2016, and 2023, but this year’s ban raised eyebrows for a number of reasons, not least because there were very few fires burning when these blanket province-wide bans were issued and those that were burning were small (on the day that Nova Scotia issued its ban, a total of only 26 hectares had burned across the province in the entire 2025 wildfire season and, if memory serves me correctly, only 1 hectare was actively burning at the time the ban was issued).

The bans are now cemented in place, and the forests have been emptied of people (with the exception of police officers and natural resource officers who are now patrolling the forests on bicycles). And yet, the number of fires (and acreage burned) are soaring despite the bans. As I write this, there are now 1,021 active burn acres in Nova Scotia, including several dangerous interface fires and at least 107 home evacuations, with a similar surge in wildfires in neighboring New Brunswick.

Social media has even cheekily asked what these police officers and conservation officers have been getting up to alone in those forests since the latest wildfire near Halifax has been officially designated as caused by “human activity” despite the absence of people in the forests.

In all seriousness though, despite the prohibition of going into the forests, that wildfire near Halifax was started by someone who lit a fire in an open fire pit inside the forest and then fled the scene. Similarly, another fire at the Nova Scotia Power station in nearby Falls River was started by a man who used a torch to deliberately ignite several spools of wire next to a building at a construction site. With scumbags like that in your midst, small wonder that there’s a broad segment of local citizens who are eager to trade everyone’s liberty for safety to try to keep people like that as far away from the forests as possible. And yet, unsurprisingly, the blanket bans clearly did nothing to stop these criminal scumbags from doing their thing…

Had the burn acreage following the ban stayed small, government officials would (of course) have claimed victory and given credit to their bans, thus further reinforcing the idea in the public imagination that controlling people with blanket bans is the go-to solution for any public emergency, real or imagined. But as it stands today and in view of these kinds of news reports, it would seem that while accidental fires might be reduced by blanket bans, it is mainly the honest and responsible citizens who are being kept out of the forests even as the arsonists and irresponsible fools are carrying on undeterred.

It is even worth asking whether keeping the good citizens away from the forests altogether reduces eyeballs in the woods to catch the evildoers, thus emboldening the scumbags and making it easier for them to carry on their mischief undetected? These bans also reduce the number of people who can quickly react to put out a fire if it is detected early — a smoldering cigarette only needs a splash of water from a hiker’s water bottle to put it out, but give it another 10 minutes on a windy day and it’ll take an entire fleet of water bombers to try to bring the blaze under control. It’s not at all clear whether reducing good people who go hiking in the forest is outweighed by reducing the number off good people with eyeballs in the forest who can spot and quickly report wildfires while they are still small, and perhaps even put out small fires with a bootheel or water bottle before they have time to grow into an inferno.

Either way, the bans haven’t stopped the fires, but good citizens going hiking or fishing continue to face immense fines (and the government continues to emphasize that they intend to aggressively prosecute anyone who disobeys). However, as burn acreage continues to grow, public messaging has now pivoted away from “ban hiking to stop fires” to “we have to impose the bans ‘for your safety’ to prevent the emergency responder system from being overwhelmed.” That pivot hasn’t exactly helped the government’s credibility in the eyes of liberty-minded critics.

As the New Brunswick government stated,

“it’s not that you might cause a fire, it’s that if you’re out there walking in the woods and you break a leg, we’re not going to come and get you because we have emergency responders who are out focused on a fire that is threatening the lives of New Brunswickers. And if you take your boat out fishing in a pond on Crown land and you capsize, we’re not going to be able to come help you out because our first responders are focused on an immediate and serious threat to our province. And so, it’s the possibility of diverting emergency resources away from where they are really needed…”

Sound familiar — cough, cough, Covid? The shadow of Covid lockdowns (and the immense harm, both economic and psychological that they imposed on Canadians) looms large across this whole fiasco to explain why there is such a vociferous backlash against these forest lockdowns. It’s the perennial fate of the boy who cried wolf one too many times. It is a pushback against a pernicious safety culture that has come to view blanket government control as the sweeping answer to every emergency — a convenient sledgehammer that makes every problem look like a nail.

Of course, in a sane world, there would be an easy solution to prevent overwhelming the first responders — tell people that there’s no-one coming to save them if they go hiking deep in the woods in the midst of peak wildfire season and let them face the consequences of their own decisions if they get themselves into trouble (we used to call that “personal responsibility”).

However, just as it has fallen out of fashion to hang arsonists in the gallows to send a clear message to other would-be arsonists, it’s also no longer acceptable according to today’s neoliberal moral code to let people face the consequences of their own choices if they make stupid decisions, like hiking near active wildfires or not taking lifejackets with them when they go boating.

But in the end, all that is merely a distraction. Scared people feel less scared if they feel they can control the actions of their neighbors. And so, in the public imagination, government control (however it is rationalized) has become an attractive go-to tool among both bureaucrats and the public alike. That appetite for controlling others has been growing for decades and was put on steroids during Covid as our institutions normalized this heavy-handed approach as they catered to a public clamoring for the government to “keep them safe”.

Ironically, the most vocal voices demanding that the government restrict their neighbors’ liberties are also typically the same people who are most likely to extend mercy towards criminals, especially if those criminals cry victim loud enough when they are hauled in front of a judge. In other words, at the heart of this is a cultural problem that is broken on both ends of the scale.

As famous 18th century economist and philosopher Adam Smith once said, “mercy to the guilty is cruelty to the innocent”. Modern morality seems to have migrated towards an altogether different moral code.

~ ~ ~

I definitely don’t want to downplay the role that human activity has in starting wildfires (and I don’t just mean arson — there are also plenty of unintentional accidental causes, like hot engines in logging camps, carelessly discarded cigarettes, ATV mufflers in dry grass, flat tires causing rims to spark against the pavement, and so on.

Nor should we downplay the effectiveness of limiting high-risk traffic through the woods during periods of extreme fire risk — shutting down logging camps (as is the norm in BC during extreme high-risk periods), banning campfires, reducing motorized vehicle traffic in forests during high-risk times, and so on are all well within the commonly accepted bounds of government intervention to reduce fire risks during extreme high-risk periods.

The real question is, what is the line that separates acceptable and unacceptable limits on individual autonomy?

The unfortunate fact is that 97% of wildfires in Nova Scotia and 95% of wildfires in New Brunswick are historically caused by human activity, not by lightning or other natural causes (although hiking boots are, as yet, not listed as one of the direct mechanisms for lighting a spark). As a comparison, 40% of wildfires in dry lightning-prone BC are caused by human activity (though that number is growing as the population increases). And in California, 95% of wildfires are human-caused.

In California’s case, in addition to all the usual human causes, they also have a problem with their solar electricity generation. Thanks to “green mandates”, solar energy now makes up such a high percentage of their overall power grid that during heat waves this can cause transformers to explode and shower the ground below with sparks. As the grid is forced to switch from solar to non-solar electricity at sunset, this produces a temporary power imbalance known as the duck curve, which can overload transformers during periods of high energy usage).

There’s no doubt that human activities, from discarded cigarettes to hot mufflers to rogue campfires to deliberate arson, are responsible for the overwhelming majority of wildfires in both provinces. However, that doesn’t automatically mean that simplistic blanket bans are the correct solution either. On the contrary, there are other even more effective ways to mitigate these risks, as will become clear in a moment.

Setting up a proverbial medieval gallows in the market square to deal with arsonists (and to set an example with which to pre-emptively “educate” other would-be arsonists) is definitely long overdue. Punishment as a deterrence for others works — El Salvador has proven this, much to the horror of “soft-on-crime” neoliberal pearl-clutchers, as President Bukele miraculously transformed his country from one of the highest to one of the lowest crime jurisdictions in the world… simply by finally cracking down on crime by tossing criminals in jail and throwing away the key.

But mitigating these wildfire risks requires a whole lot more than just punishing bad or irresponsible people.

To truly fix this — without stripping responsible people of their rights and freedoms — also requires creating entirely different incentives within the institutions that are tasked with managing our forests in order to reduce the risks before those wildfires start in the first place. However, as it stands today, those incentives are completely backwards as long as government has the option to reach into its toolbox to pull out a sledgehammer with which to control all people every time there’s a high risk of wildfires.

Having access to an easy solution, even if it is the wrong solution, disincentivizes these institutions from making the effort and spending the time and money to pursue more complex (but more lasting) solutions to reduce risks posed by wildfires in the first place. But I’m getting ahead of myself.

In the current debate, freedom-minded critics of the bans (including those who are trying to bring nuanced arguments about forest management to the table) are being pilloried across the board, with one writer in the Globe and Mail sharply accusing critics of failing to understand the “communitarian political tradition” of their Maritime provinces.

Government institutions are naturally incentivized to turn a deaf ear towards critics since these critics have a habit of pointing out the shortcomings of these institutions in their duty to properly manage fire risks in the forests and in the periphery of their communities. It’s much easier to blame irresponsible people (or “climate change”) than to admit to having allowed deadwood, brush, and fuel to create a tinderbox that’s just waiting for a spark.

The appeal to the communitarian political tradition is a particularly egregious argument to justify heavy-handed blanket restrictions on individual autonomy. The current embrace of top-down centrally-planned and centrally-imposed policymaking is the polar opposite of the historic naturally-emergent communitarian tradition of the Maritimes, which emerged quite naturally in the absence of strong government institutions as communities, out of necessity and as a consequence of shared values and conversations between neighbors, pulled together to respond to threats or deal with crises. Without a nanny state, you look towards one another to “git-’er-done”. But with a big meddlesome government, you’re more likely to look towards the government for solutions instead. The political conditions that forged the communitarian spirit of the Maritimes no longer exist.

With big, bloated, centrally-planned government now firmly entrenched (the Maritimes provinces are especially known for their big, bloated, collectivist governments), these diktats are the polar opposite of that voluntary communitarian spirit. Within that top-down decision-making structure, dissenting voices that attempt to raise concerns about decades of terrible forest management and the lack of consequences for actual criminal behavior are completely sidelined from the decision-making process.

A fearful majority that eagerly embraces government control as a means to browbeat their dissenting neighbors into line is the polar opposite of the region’s historic communitarian ethos.

In other words, this hollow appeal to communitarianism is an echo of the same siren song sung by every power-hungry collectivist and socialist who controls the levers of power and is convinced that, if only everyone would follow their preferred directives while putting aside their own personal wants and needs for the “collective good”, everything would be fine.

Obey, or else.

~ ~ ~

Even as the threat of crippling fines are levied against those who disagree with the bans or who still want to continue walking in the woods, news headlines demonstrate that actual arsonists in Canada often get away with little more than a slap on the wrist — if they are pursued at all, thus wholly undermining any last shred of credibility that the government still has.

For example, over the past 12 years, arsonists have burned more than 592 places of worship across Canada due to arson yet, as the National Post wrote in 2024, “Liberals don’t give a damn.” The same article points out that since the peak of all the church burnings in 2021, only 12 charges had been laid in relation to these arson attacks, with only one conviction.

Even when it’s forests rather than churches that are being deliberately set on fire, there’s a pattern of mindboggling leniency towards arsonists.

For example, on July 22nd, 2025, just days before the first bans were imposed in Nova Scotia, CBC News reported on a Saskatchewan firefighter who deliberately set 30 fires in one month, yet his arson conviction only netted him 18 months of probation and 200 hours of community service. The judge even declined to impose a restitution order that would have forced the arsonist to pay $76,650 to cover the fire department’s responses to put out all these fires. That’s hardly qualifies as deterrence.

In another instance, a man in West Kelowna, BC, was caught red-handed, on camera, throwing a burning object into the bush on the outskirts of the city in the midst of the dry forest fire season. Luckily neighbors spotted him and leapt to put out the fire before it had time to spread (would they have been there to intervene if they had been banned from the forests?). He was given a 223-day conditional sentence, a three-year probation, and prohibited from owning firearms for 10 years.

Another Kelowna arsonist, in a similar attempt to light brush on fire in mid fire season in a commercial area on the outskirts of Kelowna, was released from custody the day following his arrest, despite already being on probation, despite facing three other active court files, and despite having a lengthy criminal record including 20 property crimes and 8 violent crimes, including assault. He was ultimately sentenced to jail for those other charges, but the arson charge itself was stayed.

Perversely, one is left with the impression that if you’re going to break the law by going for a walk in the woods, there’s a chance that you might get off more lightly if you take the time to start a fire while you’re in the woods... One gets the impression that otherwise law-abiding citizens who want to go fishing or walk their dogs under the forest canopy are viewed more harshly by our government than criminals playing with matches with the intent to commit arson. Talk about conflicting messages!!!

I suppose you can explain it by the fact that if the general public refused to obey a blanket mandate issued by an institution, that institution’s credibility will be forever damaged. Thus, once institutions issue their first diktat, “saving face” becomes an end unto itself.

Once Galileo challenged the authority of the Inquisition by claiming that the Earth revolves around the Sun, the subsequent trial wasn’t actually about planets and telescopes and orbital paths as it turned instead into a struggle by the Inquisition to maintain legitimacy in order to preserve its place (and power) at the center of 17th century European society. Galileo had to bend in order to preserve the legitimacy of the Establishment. And now, with the diktats issued, so do hikers.

Equally damning is that while going into the woods (or fishing in the lakes out in the woods) is strictly and unconditionally banned, there are already carve-outs being issued, such as for a Mi'kmaq-led outdoor theater play set in the woods outside of Halifax. So, if you tick the right boxes and know the right people, you get a special pass to go play in the forests. Dog walkers and recreational fishermen need not apply. Not exactly the actions of a government that wants to foster a harmonious communitarian spirit, is it? Apparently, we’re not “all in this together”. As Orwell would say, some are more equal than others.

Further fueling the controversy is that climate activists, including infamous Canadian environmental activist David Suzuki’s Climate Emergency Unit as well as the progressive Canadian Center for Policy Alternatives, have a long history of calling for invoking war-time measures as a tool to fight the alleged “climate crisis”, leading to suspicions that all these dictatorial measures are a front for a much broader social engineering initiative.

People are fed up with being manipulated and lied to as justification for the never-ending social engineering causes that are permeating society today as all sorts of actors leverage ever-growing government overreach to bend society to their will.

As for the alleged link between wildfires and climate change, geochemist Dr. Matthew Wielicki points out in a recent article — with charts from the Canadian National Forestry Database (shown below) — that the number of wildfires in Canada as a whole and in both Nova Scotia and New Brunswick in particular have been steadily declining across the whole of the 35-year time period captured by the charts, despite the fact that temperatures have warmed slightly and greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere have climbed steadily across that same 35-year time period. That’s not what correlation is supposed to look like.

Nova Scotia wildfires (number in black, acreage in orange). Source: National Forestry Database .

New Brunswick wildfires (number in black, acreage in orange). Source: National Forestry Database .

As Dr. Wielicki points out in his article:

These are not the signatures of a climate engine that is turning up the dial every year. They are the signatures of a complex fire regime where weather windows, fuels, ignitions, suppression capacity, and land use drive outcomes. When officials close trails for months and call it climate safety, they are managing people, not risk. The data from Nova Scotia and New Brunswick say so.

The whole article is a very worthwhile read!

~ ~ ~

Thankfully, there is a completely different and much more effective way to manage wildfire risks that doesn’t require authoritarian control of people. However, to say that it requires properly managing wildfire risks via good preventative forest management is a bit too simplistic. You first have to completely change the incentives that guide the decision-making process at work inside our forest management institutions — to change the culture inside these institutions, you first have to take away the sledgehammer that the government uses to control people.

Less Inquisition, more Public Servant.

To explain how to accomplish the transformation, let’s do a little thought experiment.