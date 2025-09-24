Share

Anyone who engages in debate is, effectively, opening themselves up to be judged by their adversaries in the belief that the weight of their evidence or the logic of their reasoning can bridge the divide.

By laying their cards on the table, those who participate in debate make themselves vulnerable — the only reason anyone would agree to do that is if they believe there is some reasonable expectation that the debate is winnable. That expectation, in turn, rests on the belief that their opponents, despite their differences, nevertheless judge the world around them based on a shared moral code — differences of opinion are chalked up as the opposition merely being “misguided”, “mistaken”, or “misinformed” but that they are nevertheless members of a single cultural family and a single moral tradition.

But for decades, the Progressive Left has categorically rejected good-faith debate. They categorically ignore any evidence that contradicts their political objectives. And according to them, any words they disagree with are re-categorized as “violence”.

Instead, they use whatever means is necessary to strong-arm their political opponents into silence. Might makes right. Their weapon of choice is cancel culture in all its various forms — a tool that they evolved as an effective work-around to the 1st amendment in order to censor, silence, and subjugate their opposition.

As the late American political columnist Charles Krauthammer once said, “to understand the workings of American politics, you have to understand this fundamental law: Conservatives think liberals are stupid. Liberals think conservatives are evil.”

You debate those you think are misguided. But is there any point in debating someone you view as fundamentally evil?

If your opponent operates according to a completely different moral code -- a moral code that you think is evil -- there’s no plausible way of settling a disagreement because the very same facts will be interpreted through diametrically opposite moral lenses. Victimhood culture and meritocracy are incompatible. Social engineering and individual rights-and-freedoms are irreconcilable.

Without some kind of shared moral value system, without a shared sense of how to separate right from wrong, without an implicitly agreed upon measure by which to separate fact from fiction, there is no basis for debate because there is no common cultural ground upon which these incompatible world views can be reconciled.

Would there have been any point to debating Karl Marx, Osama bin Laden, Vladimir Lenin, Che Guevara, Mao Zedong, Joseph Stalin, Adolf Hitler, Pot Pol, Fidel Castro, Ayatollah Khomeini, and so on? Each of these historical figures (and the societies they led) are notable for their explicit rejection of Western philosophical principles — none of them viewed the world through the Western moral lens of individual liberty, rule of law, universal rights, liberal democracy, and other traditional Western ethical frameworks.

Instead, each of these men judged the world through a lens of collectivism, authoritarianism, and an ideological framework that explicitly rejected how morality is measured in the Western moral and philosophical tradition. Each of them viewed raw power (“might makes right”), including violence, as the ultimate judge of right and wrong. In their view, society as a whole is reduced to a kind of existential Darwinian struggle between competing groups, classes, or ethnicities. Through their moral lenses, the entire basis of our individualistic Western framework is immoral and evil, just as we think their collectivist moral lens is immoral, evil, and utterly beyond the pale. Debate cannot bridge that philosophical gap.

Fast forward to today as two incompatible political tribes (one upholding Western values, the other overtly hostile to Western values) are trapped within a single nation and are forced to live under a single government. Without a shared moral foundation, these two incompatible tribes are locked into a zero-sum power struggle over whose moral code will underwrite the laws of the nation and determine the future course of society. It’s not an overstatement to point out that the direction of the West’s moral compass is at stake.

Charlie Kirk’s assassination symbolically marked the end of an era.

If anyone gave public debate a chance, if anyone tried to keep the door open to bridge that seemingly irreconcilable moral divide, it was Charlie, who made a successful career for himself by venturing into “enemy territory” to try to win hearts and minds with words. The organization that he founded — Turning Point USA — expanded to over 900 official college chapters and 1,200 high school chapters! Whether you agreed or disagreed with Charlie’s views, this is how a liberal democracy is supposed to function and how political disagreements are meant to be resolved between different sides of a single national family that buys into the Western political tradition.

And yet, Charlie was assassinated by someone who had become utterly radicalized by the Leftist rhetoric that explicitly rejects these Western values. This twisted individual came to view Charlie’s speech as so “dangerous” that he felt morally justified to take Charlie’s life. One man pulled the trigger, but this individual’s twisted moral compass was shaped by a relentless flood of anti-Western rhetoric that has been poisoning Western society for some time.

And then, as if to underscore that point, scores of people on the Progressive Left, throughout all Western countries, immediately responded by celebrating Charlie’s assassination, smearing and misrepresenting the things Charlie had said as “hate speech”, and implying that he had brought it upon himself. Some leftists even went as far as listing more names of people they’d like to see assassinated.

It wasn’t just a few isolated cranks celebrating —a large number of people in positions of authority participated in this celebration, including teachers, healthcare professionals, media personalities, journalists, politicians, and government employees — people who wield significant power to shape the course of your life and shape the moral lens of your children. There was even a sitting judge in Ohio among those celebrating — the presence of even a single judge among their ranks raises deeply uncomfortable questions about your ability to be judged impartially and to be judged according to a Western moral lens if you ever find yourself being hauled in front of a judge.

Charlie Kirk’s assassination and especially the widespread celebration of it shattered the fantasy that the moral divide between the Left and the rest can be overcome through words alone.

When your political opponents have dehumanized your “side” to the point where they have stripped someone like Charlie of his humanity, and when they openly celebrate his murder as a means to settle political differences and achieve their political ends, the entire basis of peaceful mutual citizenship is thrown into question.

This realization has sent a shockwave through everyone who is not on the Left as they recognize that their political opponents have completely rejected the Western moral lens and have fully embraced an anti-Western ideology that sees “might makes right” as the final arbiter of right and wrong. If they disagree with you, your life means nothing to them, and you are responsible for whatever violence they unleash against you as the consequence of your “immoral” words.

The Progressive Left’s subtext is clear — submit, or else — even as the Left relies upon the other side’s Western moral code to restrain the Right from responding in kind.

How do you resolve a moral debate when the other side approves of murder as a means to settle an argument?

Almost everyone outside of the Progressive Left absolutely loathes leftist cancel culture and has, in some way or another, been a victim of it — whether because they have to bite their tongue at the workplace, give lip service to beliefs they don’t agree with, or outright been threatened with violence, faced sanctions in the workplace, been passed over for career promotions, faced malicious lawfare, and so on. But somehow, they nevertheless continued to hold on to the belief that the gap could be overcome through dialogue and through an appeal to our common humanity.

However, in the aftermath of Charlie’s assassination, that optimistic fantasy has collapsed.

It’s not that the Left’s true character hasn’t been obvious for some time. But Hope sustained the belief that the differences could be overcome because the alternatives are unthinkable for anyone trying to hold themselves to the standards set by the Western moral code. But Charlie’s assassination — and especially the widespread celebration of it — exposed that this optimism had become a dangerous illusion.

Words have failed.

The grim reality is that there are two (or more) peoples with completely incompatible moral frameworks inhabiting the same territory, and one openly rejects words and embraces violence as a means to their ends.

If you can’t defend yourself with words, then what? And so, the Right is left to wrestle with the difficult question of what to do next.

This is the stuff that nightmares (and the turning points of history) are made of.

The backlash from the Right has seen the emergence of a new kind of cancel culture as those who celebrated Charlie’s assassination are named, shamed, and fired. It’s easy to write this reaction off as being driven by righteous outrage and a desire for revenge, but I think it cuts deeper than that.

It is, at its heart, driven by fear and the instinct of self-defence. If this anti-Western moral belief system isn’t dismantled, vanquished, and obliterated — and soon—anyone not on the radical Left is at risk, and there are no limits to how far the leftists are willing go to “win” this civilizational war.

Some of the monstrous individuals celebrating Charlie’s assassination have responded to this sudden surge in right-wing cancel culture with shock and tears because it’s the first time they’ve ever truly faced pushback for their hateful rhetoric. But many others have doubled down on their hateful messages even after being called out.

The Trump administration is also taking this very seriously — there’s even talk of new hate speech laws being written into law, in spite of the 1st Amendment.

After decades of built-up pressure and of helpless frustration with this seemingly unstoppable evil tide, there is, at first, a certain cathartic relief to see those who have been wrecking the lives of their political foes, for decades, finally get a taste of their own medicine.

But the sense of relief offered by this turn of events may be short-lived. We stand on a dangerous precipice.

There are, of course, compelling arguments made by those who think that right-wing cancel culture is the right path forward:

After losing ground to the Progressive Left for decades (or more), business as usual is no longer an option. If the Right doesn’t level the playing field and fight fire with fire, there soon won’t be anything left to defend. This is about the rest of Western society “taking back their power” as the Left’s era of being able to cancel their opponents with impunity comes to an end. Celebrating or justifying violence crosses the line into “hate speech” — such morally reprehensible language justifies firm action starting with firings and even new legal crackdowns. The Left created the rules for cancel culture; conservatives are merely applying them consistently. The Left’s ever-growing hateful and violent rhetoric is the consequence of them never facing consequences for their actions. Like indulged children, this lack of consequences has fueled a culture of narcissism, entitlement, lack of empathy, and a “might-makes-right” attitude on the Left. So, finally facing consequences can only be a good thing, right? Some kind of crackdown is needed to preserve a shared moral framework -- the danger of allowing this rhetoric to continue unchecked is simply too great to ignore. The Right cannot spend the rest of its life living in fear of the next assassin who equates words with violence and acts according to that twisted logic.

At the moment, the momentum is still on the side of the Right.

But there are an increasing number of voices on the Right, with equally compelling arguments, who are warning that turning to cancel culture and hate speech laws (a.k.a. a new kind of McCarthyism) risks snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.

If you become like your enemy in order to defeat him, even if you win the battle, which worldview will have won the war?

First of all, letting an emotional mob dispense justice is always a very bad idea — you don’t have to look very far back in history, including to the recent history of Left-wing cancel culture, to see how that turns out and how quickly that escalates into ever greater intolerance. It often leads to a cycle of radicalization if the other side refuses to submit to the mob. And as the mob gains momentum, it often also begins to turn on their own side in a classic case of the “Revolution eating its own.” These lessons haven’t changed just because there’s a different mob in control.

Furthermore, embracing right-wing cancel culture effectively legitimizes the Left’s longstanding use of cancel culture as a political strategy. In a tit-for-tat cycle, each side justifies its own next wave of proscriptions based on what was done by the other side.

And, by ceding the moral high ground, this gives the Left the opportunity to temporarily rebrand itself as the champion of free speech — though that will undoubtedly be reversed the second they come back into power.

The alternative to the mob is, of course, an initiative to roll out new hate speech laws. Less messy, more orderly, codified. But there’s a reason why the US Founding Fathers did not create a carve-out for hate speech in their 1st Amendment — no matter how righteous and moral and just your laws appear to be, always imagine the power to censor and to define what constitutes as “hate” passing into the hands of your greatest enemy at some point in the future. Be careful of the precedent that is set here… if the Right allows itself to define hate speech according to its moral code, that gives cover to the Left to also define hate speech whenever and wherever they are in power — only they will do so according to their moral code… and with relish!

More on this point in a moment when we get to how these events are affecting life here in Canada where a Leftist federal government is once again flirting with new hate speech laws in the immediate aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s assassination (under the guise of public safety) even as our media runs cover by listing all the allegedly hateful things that Charlie Kirk allegedly said — implying that “hateful” speech (by the victim) bears some responsibility for the political violence that followed. It’s not like the hateful rhetoric of the Left is being catalogued here by that same media.

Even Charlie Kirk was against hate speech laws — in the social media post below from 2024 he pointed out that even the ugliest and most evil forms of speech must be protected.

If you give the government the authority to define hate speech, you’re inadvertently destroying your future ability to challenge bad ideas, bad laws, and bad governments. And eventually that authority will pass into the hands of the enemy as governments change hands.

What begins as a law to criminalize something as morally bankrupt as celebrating murder quickly evolves into laws criminalizing hurting someone else’s feelings. Look at what’s happening today in Europe as the police largely ignore real crimes in order to clamp down on opinions the government doesn’t approve of on social media — it bears mentioning that Europe has had hate speech laws on the books for decades, which were written into law with the noblest of intentions in the aftermath of the horrors of WWII but which have now been repurposed for leftist political purposes. Each precedent opens the door to the next.

And the danger isn’t just from the Left getting their hands on that power. Imagine if the Right is given the power to write hate speech into law — who decides? The Catholics? The Protestants? The fiscal conservatives? The social conservatives? The classical liberals? The hard-core libertarians? MAGA? Christian nationalists? And that’s just the tip of the iceberg of social divisions on the right — there are plenty more, and they all have plenty of disagreements with one another as to where to draw that moral line. Chances are, no matter who decides, you’ll eventually find yourself on the wrong side of it.

That’s the thing about censorship — as soon as you unleash it you destroy the common culture that unites you because now, instead of mere disagreement, someone actually gains the power to censor everyone else they disagree with.

The Left maintains unity by unquestioningly adopting whatever new radical belief emerges from one of its sub-tribes — this leads to a spiral of self-radicalization but it maintains cohesion among their ranks.

By contrast, a united Right emerged as a coalition between many different political and philosophical traditions, all united in opposition to the Left. But once that coalition gains the power to censor, the coalition will begin to fracture as some on their own side find themselves on the wrong side or disagree with where the moral line should be drawn. And gradually, the momentum of the united coalition begins to erode. Some on “your side”, especially those near the center, may begin looking to the other camp as the only alternative to break free from a censorious “woke right”. They don’t even need to defect to the other camp — all they need to do is stay home in disgust during the next mid-term election… that alone could open the door for the Left to regain political control.

Furthermore, does suppressing hate speech through cancel culture or hate speech laws actually mean that you’ve won? No — it only drives it into the shadows. And when it bursts back out of the shadows, it will have grown far larger and more resentful than it ever was before. Every conservative who has been on the receiving end of cancel culture should know that suppressing speech on “moral grounds” only inflames passion and resentment. If the goal is to reunify America, the Right must win the moral argument, not suppress it.

But how do you win an argument with someone who refuses to participate in good-faith debate?

This question is deeply flawed in its premise because it assumes that there are only two rival tribes. The Left remains undefeated because society remains more or less evenly divided right down the middle. The Right currently has an edge and momentum, but the culture war is far from over. In order for one side or the other to decisively “win” this culture war, the center still needs to decisively break for one side or the other. But the center is still indecisive and divided. Hearts and minds still need to be won to destroy the Left so decisively that it doesn’t grow back. It’s not the radicalized Left that needs to be debated and convinced, it’s the center. That’s the undecided tribe. That’s the tribe among which Charlie Kirk was gaining traction.

But what happens to the Right’s momentum if one of those nasty thin-skinned Leftists who got fired gets so distressed that they harm themselves? And the media piles on and frames it as the consequence of right-wing bullying?

Let’s not forget how many of the families in the center, who hate Leftist cancel culture, nevertheless have children caught up in it. How long until you lose them if they begin to fear that their own children could be hurt by an aggressive bullying right-wing cancel culture? All they have to do to hurt the Right’s momentum is stay home during the next election cycle. All they have to do is begin to think that the Right’s thirst for retribution is “going too far”.

All this may seem like it’s unfair and hypocritical considering all that the Left has done. But it’s also a recognition that culture and moral codes cannot be imposed from above by either side. It’s always a battle for hearts and minds. It’s always a battle for the Center.

And while the Right feels righteous today, what happens when the courts — an institution still firmly in the grips of leftist ideology — begin to reverse those firings and even approve lawsuits against right-wing cancel culture bullies? That would leave the Right looking wholly impotent. How do you escalate from there in order to regain your power? See the problem?

The center of the herd is not guided by principle — it orients towards Power (always has, always will). That’s an unfortunate fact of life. In a culture war, never do something that leaves your side looking powerless. Never declare victory when the institutions are still in the hands of the enemy. Never be so hasty to act that you expose your vulnerabilities and your weaknesses to the jackals and hyenas eyeing your jugular.

It would have been far more effective to name and shame their opponents while simultaneously defending the principle of free speech and refusing to demand that any of these individuals get fired. That would have preserved the moral high ground and safeguarded the victory over the hearts and minds of the Center.

And it would have denied the leftists the opportunity to portray themselves as victims of right-wing cancel culture. Now, among their friends, the story is about them getting fired instead of the words that led to that point.

Some on the left, with a case of selective amnesia, are already claiming that cancel culture is primarily a right wing thing. By ceding the moral high ground while the Center remained undecided, the Right may temporarily gain some ground even as it risks losing the broader culture war. Woe to us all if the Center stays home during the next midterm elections.

The fragility of the Right’s momentum is already in plain sight. Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel was canceled for the nasty claims he made in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s assassinations. And then ABC reinstated him. The show’s back. Maybe because his network is leftist. Or maybe because the network would have been sued into oblivion for breech of contract for stepping on Kimmel’s freedom of speech. Either way, this isn’t “winning”; this will only embolden the enemy. Kimmel’s reinstatement will likely be repeated again and again in thousands of lesser cases in the weeks ahead.

The Right’s counter-revolution is on even shakier ground outside of America, where the institutions and the government are both still firmly in Leftist hands.

Let’s take Canada as an example. Once again, lots of Leftists got canceled from their jobs for celebrating or justifying Charlie’s assassination. But then, in Manitoba, when right-wing cancel culture demanded the resignation of Manitoba’s Family Minister for her vile repost condemning Charlie Kirk as a “racist, xenophobic, transphobic, Islamophobic” individual who “stood for nothing but hate”, her boss, Premier Wab Kinew of the far left NDP party, got her to apologize but refused to fire her from his cabinet because he says he doesn’t believe in ‘cancel culture’.

But don’t confuse this as a decision based on principle. The federal version of the NDP party recently (in October 2024) introduced a bill in the House of Commons seeking to criminalize “residential school denialism”. They also introduced a similar bill earlier in 2024 that sought to criminalize climate change denial and speaking positively about fossil fuels. Cancel culture rules for thee, but not for me. A clear display of power.

It’s a pretty clear signal as to where the government and the courts will stand in Canada — right-wing cancel culture beware!

Meanwhile, in the immediate aftermath of Charlie’s assassination, the Canadian Parliament spoke out in unison to condemn political violence. And yet, Canadian media pushed stories about Charlie Kirk’s “controversial takes”, thus continuing to subtly reaffirm the Leftist trope that those who say things that the Left considers immoral have no-one to blame but themselves for whatever happens next. The hateful rhetoric on the left that led to this tragedy are left out of the conversation — the impression is that hate is the exclusive domain of the Right.

Building on that momentum, the Liberal party has announced a new bill — the “Combatting Hate Act” — currently before Parliament, which empowers the government to broaden its definition of “hate” and impose sentences of up to 25 years for hate speech. That number is not a typo. And the Canadian Anti-Hate Network (which receives government funding and works in an advisory role to the government) is already suggesting that social media companies like X, Facebook, and Instagram should be banned altogether in Canada if they do not comply.

The previous failed attempt to pass an Online Harms Bill under Justin Trudeau also included a provision to make it retroactively apply to speech uttered before the bill was passed and included a provision to “allow a judge to impose an order restricting behaviour and liberty of movement [including imprisonment] based on the likely prospect of a specific offence being committed.” In other words, pre-emptive imprisonment. So far, I have not seen those conditions attached to this bill… yet… but that gives you a flavor of what our Canadian government considers acceptable in its fight against whatever it decides qualifies as hate.

Either way, I don’t think anyone has any illusions as to who will be preferentially targeted by this bill — we only need to look to the UK to see “hate speech” policing in action. I’m left with the queasy impression that since they consider words to be “violence”, under the guise of fighting against political violence they can fully justify criminalizing your words in order to prevent some leftist on their side from getting so upset by your words that they might resort to political violence. That’s the problem with giving anyone the authority to censor — not everyone interprets these things through the same moral lens.

I think the lesson here is clear: when you cede the moral high ground by pouring gasoline on cancel culture, it’s hard to foresee in advance during a moment of righteous anger all the unpredictable ways in which your own side might get burned, at home and abroad.

How this unfolds from here is hard to predict, but I think Elon Musk’s comment on X might summarize it best:

It is a reference to the late-stage Roman Republic as it spiraled into tyranny as the Senate empowered a series of temporary dictators to lead Rome out of political crises, thus setting off a cycle of political retributions during which leaders used public lists to execute or exile enemies and seize their property.

The original proscriptions by Marius in 87 BC targeted Sulla and his allies (Marius’ proscriptions actually built on a series of precedents beginning a generation earlier during the time of the Gracchi brother’s attempted land reforms).

After winning the civil war in 82 BC, Sulla issued his own proscriptions based on Marius’ precedent as he, in his turn, condemned hundreds of his enemies to death and redistributed their wealth. Eventually, in 49 BC, Julius Caesar used the sum of these precedents during another period of political instability as justification to declare himself dictator for life. And thus died the Republic and an imperial system was born.

The Death of Julius Caesar, by Vincenzo Camuccini

The long series of precedents ensured that long before Julius Caesar rose to power, the fate of the Republic was already cast in stone. Once begun, the escalating cycle was inescapable.

In 2018, author Mike Duncan published a book called The Storm Before the Storm: The Beginning of the End of the Roman Republic (Amazon affiliate link).

It’s a rip-roaring good read, but I also essential reading during our own unravelling era. In it, Mike Duncan describes the fateful series of precedents that ultimately unraveled the Roman Republic as all the ancient principles established by earlier generations were gradually abandoned during the time of the Gracchi, Marius, Cinna, and Sulla — all of which ultimately paved the path to the rise of the Caesars. I encourage you to read it, both as an escape from the current madness and to gain some much-needed perspective on what is happening to us today.

History is cyclical.

When words fail, the die is cast.

Alea iacta est.

