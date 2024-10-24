(Quick link to the full essay on my website)
Universal suffrage and progressive governance (social engineering) were promoted as benevolent updates to the Western democratic system to create a fairer, more just, and kinder world. Like so many utopian fairytales designed to put an end to abusive systems of the past, these alleged solutions to the shortcomings of older hierarchical democratic systems seemed unquestionably sensible and profoundly moral — at least in theory. And yet, wherever this modern updated version of democracy was introduced, including in the West itself, the result has been an unmitigated disaster as the destructive incentives created by these "updates" take their toll.
Why did these 20th-century "updates" to Western democracy fail both Western and non-Western societies alike, leading to corrupt and tyrannical strongman rule in so many countries outside of the West and to the suffocating bureaucratic stagnation, rampant corruption, and growing resentment that is now threatening to tear the West itself apart? By taking stock of what went wrong, a series of new updates present themselves to fix what was broken.
Republics throughout history tend to get replaced by strongmen who promise to sweep aside the tyranny of dysfunctional democracy if the chaos is allowed to go on for too long. Retreating back into the past in which many were denied access to political representation is also not an acceptable solution.
But there is another way...
First step is to get rid of the concept of government. As long as there is government, nefarious power hungry mongrels and control freaks will seek to us it to overpower the citizens and exert complete socialism/Marxist control.
What have we been seeing the last 20-30 years? Freedom eviscerated and no one slowing it down. No politician has the answer because they are all under the spell of the murdering big pharma drug mafia and part of the DC Swamp where naysayers are destroyed.
A wonderful essay, but I think it doesn't go far enough. The evil at the core of both one-man-one-vote and social engineering is equality. Equality is the root of all evil emanating from the west. Why? Because equality is a pristine, absolute concept of the mind, that depends on being universally applied. Equality is an idealistic mental fantasy about perfection. As an absolute, it has no internal limits, no boundaries, no brakes. Those True Believers dedicated to equality must seek to apply it everywhere, at all times, in order to prove its universality and its perfect truth. But to force an absolute mental concept into the external world, requires ceaseless revolution to double-down and destroy all boundaries and limits, to equalize, even though such results are impossible to instantiate in the real world which by definition exists only because of boundaries and limits. The place we inhabit is called 'reality', not 'heaven'.
Because the masses have been groomed to believe that equality is morality, it will be almost impossible to give up. This applies to everyone now reading my comment. Feelings trump the ordered thinking necessary to conceive of truly moral alternatives, because mindless virtue signaling and sanctimony just feel so damned good. In this way, it has surreptitiously infected every society. It is a disease of the left. Everywhere they transmit the false morality of equality, it instigates a vicious purity spiral that devours everything it touches. If it is not killed, it will kill western civilization. Somehow, people must heal themselves and come to understand: equality is a monumental lie, and the pursuit of equality is absolutely evil.