Universal suffrage and progressive governance (social engineering) were promoted as benevolent updates to the Western democratic system to create a fairer, more just, and kinder world. Like so many utopian fairytales designed to put an end to abusive systems of the past, these alleged solutions to the shortcomings of older hierarchical democratic systems seemed unquestionably sensible and profoundly moral — at least in theory. And yet, wherever this modern updated version of democracy was introduced, including in the West itself, the result has been an unmitigated disaster as the destructive incentives created by these "updates" take their toll.

Why did these 20th-century "updates" to Western democracy fail both Western and non-Western societies alike, leading to corrupt and tyrannical strongman rule in so many countries outside of the West and to the suffocating bureaucratic stagnation, rampant corruption, and growing resentment that is now threatening to tear the West itself apart? By taking stock of what went wrong, a series of new updates present themselves to fix what was broken.

Republics throughout history tend to get replaced by strongmen who promise to sweep aside the tyranny of dysfunctional democracy if the chaos is allowed to go on for too long. Retreating back into the past in which many were denied access to political representation is also not an acceptable solution.

But there is another way...

