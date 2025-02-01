Share

(If you’re reading this in your email browser, I recommend clicking on the title to switch to reading on the Substack platform because most email programs truncate larger image-rich Substack posts.)

In Part 1 of my Deep Dive into Trump’s threat to annex Greenland and Canada, I covered the philosophical war that defines Trump’s era (populist nationalism vs global socialism (a.k.a. globalism)), why the U.S. is dusting off the Monroe Doctrine that once motivated America to aggressively stamp out all foreign toeholds in the Western Hemisphere, and the complex reasons why annexing Greenland has become essential to the future national security of Fortress America as Trump pivots to face the globalist threat.

In Part 2, I’m going to put Canada under the microscope to understand the threat that Canada has come to represent to American national security when viewed from the Trump’s perspective, why the threat to annex Canada is thus far more real than most people think, and why a merger between Canada and the US might be the nation-building exercise that Trump needs in order to purge the global socialist belief system from the North American continent, much as the massive 19th-century mobilization to open up the Wild West to settlement in the immediate aftermath of the U.S. Civil War was the essential ingredient that allowed a bitter and broken America to heal their divided country and build a new cohesive national identity upon the ashes of the Civil War.

Canada — Building Fortress America

The great irony about Trump trolling Canada is that it all started in November with nothing more than Trump accusing Canada of failing to secure its border to stop illegal migrants and fentanyl flowing into the U.S. from Canada. Fix that, or face tariffs.

Instead of fixing the problem and putting a lid on it then and there, Canada’s collective political leadership at both the federal and provincial levels (a.k.a. “Team Canada”) ignored Trump despite the fact that Canada’s security landscape has deteriorated so badly that Canada’s police estimate that there are now over 4,000 organized crime groups operating in Canada, that some of those groups have links to Mexico’s drug cartels, and that America has arrested more than twice as many suspects who are on terror watchlists as they cross from Canada into the U.S. (358) than from Mexico into the U.S. (155) (these are 2024 numbers).

And so, it escalated.

By the end of November, Trump confronted Trudeau about trade imbalances, to which Trudeau had no good answer, which was then followed by Trump’s threat to annex Canada through economic (but not military) pressure. On January 23rd, he bluntly stated that America doesn’t need Canada’s lumber, oil, or gas, so if Canada doesn’t want tariffs, it can become the 51st state (realistically 10 states, but that’s another story). On January 30th, he announced that the tariffs will begin on Saturday, February 1st. We’re now well beyond mere trolling.

If he follows through, Canada, which is already teetering on the edge of economic meltdown, will have little choice in deciding its future if things spiral into runaway economic turmoil, a bond crisis, a collapsing currency, and fleeing corporations — if that happens, Canada will lose all its leverage to resolve this without being pulled into America’s Union. Team Canada’s flag waving won’t find much traction once the job losses start mounting and mortgages start defaulting.

In politics, nothing is ever what it seems on the surface. In reality, Trump’s threats are about much more than border security and trade imbalances. This was a test of Canada’s willingness and ability to fix its spiralling problems… and Canada has failed that test miserably.

After nine years under Trudeau, Canada is a long way down the path towards becoming a quasi-failed state. I think it is worthwhile to briefly take stock of Canada’s situation in order to understand what we look like from the point of view of an American administration that is dusting off the Monroe Doctrine to protect its national interests on the continent.

Simply put, no American administration would tolerate a failed state or an ideologically hostile rogue neighbor on its northern border — forced annexation, whether through economic pressure or military means, would quickly be put on the table before the U.S. puts up with “Venezuela with snow” on its northern doorstep.

Indeed, the only reason we’ve been “allowed” to exist as America’s sparsely-populated and poorly-defended independent northern neighbor despite America’s long-stated imperative not to allow any foreign nation to have a toehold on the continent is that, for all intents and purposes, we are effectively the same culture. We may not vote in each other’s elections, but we watch the same movies, tv shows, and news channels, we share identical values (rooted in classical Enlightenment-era liberalism and British culture harking back to Magna Carta), our economies are entirely intertwined, our natural resources are largely developed by U.S.-funded companies, and we’re too sparsely populated to present a serious military risk.

In short, we are a wholly dependent U.S.-satellite state that poses no military, economic, or cultural threat, so we are free to manage our own internal affairs as long as we play nice and our interests continue to be aligned. But that is changing.

Crime and corruption, including in the highest echelons of our political system, are utterly rampant. And there doesn’t seem to be any political will to do anything about it. Toronto police even infamously suggested that, in response to the alarming rise of armed home invasions, citizens should leave their car keys by their front doors to avoid home invaders from penetrating further into their homes because “they’re breaking into your home to steal your car; they don’t want anything else.” Seriously!?!

The recent drug bust of a superlab in Falkland, BC, which police described as the largest and most sophisticated drug superlab in Canadian history, with more than 95,500,000 potentially lethal doses seized during the bust (from which we can deduce that these drugs were ultimately destined for the US since Canada only has a total population of 40 million) led to… the arrest of only one person!?! Is this permissive attitude caused by incompetence or something more sinister? Either way, we are no longer a serious country.

GDP per capita is plunging, investment is falling off a cliff as hundreds of billions of projects have been shelved and a growing number of international corporations (both within and outside of the natural resource sectors) have fled the country, and resource development has essentially stalled because of a hostile regulatory environment. The screengrab below from X shows how many billion-dollar energy projects were cancelled in just the first four years of Trudeau’s reign — remember this map of energy projects because we will be coming back to it shortly in the discussion about America’s national energy security and Canada’s role within America’s energy grid…

Both public and private debts are off the charts, our currency is plunging like a stone, business insolvencies have jumped 40% year-over-year in Canada’s largest province, more than half of Canadians are living paycheque to paycheque , and more than half of Canadians are $200 or less away from being able to pay their bills.

Housing prices are off the charts (driven predominantly by out-of-control mass migration and exacerbated by organized crime groups laundering their money through the casino industry to then invest it into real estate (the whole thread on X documenting this and other rampant criminal activity in Canada is worth reading.).

Vast homeless camps are sprouting up everywhere, drug abuse is rampant, and the Canadian experiment with globalist mass migration is being exploited by countless corporations to lower their labour costs at the expense of Canadian workers (often with taxpayer-funded labour subsidies offered by the government to corporations who employ foreign workers).

Youth unemployment is soaring. A newly unsealed secret RCMP report even warned of the potential for civil unrest if Canadians “realize how broke they are” and warned of growing paranoia as millennials under 35 recognize they are ‘unlikely’ to ever afford a home, with the report stating that “the damage to the economy and to the social fabric of the nation is ongoing…”.

And there isn’t a single serious effort being made to address any of the root causes of these problems — if anything, the “solutions” keep making everything worse and fueling ever higher levels of grift.

The immigration issue deserves an especially close look because of how it affects the trajectories of our once closely aligned cultures. Unlike in the U.S., most of Canada’s mass migration is coming in legally. However, Canada is adding immigrants almost four times faster than the U.S., at a rate of about 1.1% of its total population per year (compared to an immigration rate of around 0.3% per year in the U.S.)

In 2021, about 23% of Canada’s population was born outside the country. By 2024, that number had increased to 30.5% (compared to 14.3% in the U.S.). Our largest Canadian cities are approaching 50% foreign-born.

A Statistics Canada report projected that Canada’s population could double to 80 million within the next 50 years despite the fact that Canada’s fertility rate has fallen to around 1.33 births per woman, well below the replacement fertility rate of 2.1 required to maintain a stable population. In other words, the number of Canadians rooted in Canada’s pre-2015, pre-Trudeau, pre-post-national culture are rapidly becoming a minority. Canada is becoming the posterchild of the globalist vision for humanity.

And those are just the immigrants who are on a path to citizenship. The “non-permanent resident” population (foreign students, seasonal workers, temporary work visas, etc.) is also exploding, tripling since 2016, and is approaching a full 7% of the Canadian population, as demonstrated in the chart below from the ~~datahazard~~ channel on X.

At these rates of immigration, it’s laughable to hear some people reacting angrily to Trump’s threat of annexation with cries of “preserving Canadian culture”. These flag-waving “patriots” on Team Canada are usually the same people who have multiple flags in their bio, none of which are Canadian. Clearly, the culture they are fighting to protect is globalist, not Canadian.

[Update: as this goes to print, despite the vicious ongoing accusations of “traitor” against Canadians on social media who express interest in Trump’s idea of annexing Canada into the US republic, the Toronto Star (one of the big mainstream media outlets in Canada) floated the idea of Canada joining European Union instead — remember, this is one of the many heavily-subsidized media outlets in Canada so it is not going to publish anything that will ruffle feathers in Ottawa. It may not be policy, but the idea is being floated nonetheless by the powers that be.

Nor is this idea to merge Canada into the European Union a new idea. The Hamilton Spectator already floated the idea on November 29th, 2024 (even before Trump’s threat to annex Canada). And The Economist (a mostly British publication) made the same proposal on January 2nd, 2025. Apparently none of them are familiar with the Monroe Doctrine. ]

It’s rapidly becoming impossible to define Canadian culture and Canadian values in the context of these rapid demographic changes — this isn’t remotely a successor culture harking back to Magna Carta anymore. It’s no longer just a joke when Canadians say that the main thing that sets Canadians apart from their American peers is that “we’re not American” — where once the joke was about the color of our flags, now the statement truly has become about culture.

The idea that Canada and the U.S. will continue to share a culture is completely unrealistic. The assimilation that was once the norm is completely impossible at these rates, nor is it expected any longer in our “post-national” country — I would even argue that it is being actively discouraged by stunts like renaming a city park in Brampton, Ontario, after a Sikh human rights activist in India.

While America, despite its problems, prides itself on being a “melting pot” that encourages assimilation, Canada has embraced the “multi-cultural” path that discourages assimilation. That globalist path was laid in the 1970s under Pierre Elliott Trudeau, who introduced multiculturalism as an official policy in Canada in 1971. [Canada’s Maple Leaf flag was also introduced in that same time period (1965) — the design consciously rejects all links to Canada’s roots; it replaced the Red Ensign flag whose emblems were rooted in Canada’s British and French heritage.]

The Red Ensign — Canada’s official flag from 1892 until 1965.

Now, under Pierre Elliott Trudeau’s son, Justin, that globalist vision is coming to fruition as post-national Canada devolves into little more than a postal code; culturally we are on track to becoming the United Nations.

We’re even seeing this in our streets where the biggest protest movements and parades are no longer about Canadian issues, but are pro-Palestine movements (some of which are even openly hostile and threatening to Canada’s long-established Jewish community) or Khalistani independence movements — remember the 2023 parade in Brampton celebrating the assassination of Indira Gandhi (link on X)?!? Even a growing number of drug busts and gang violence are associated with Khalistani gangs operating in Canada — Wikipedia reports that as early as 2004, the BC RCMP Annual report had already identified Indo-Canadian organized crime as third in terms of organization and sophistication, right behind motorcycle gangs and the Triads and other drug clans from China.

You’ll notice in the screenshot above that it is immigrants themselves who are calling this out — many immigrants came to Canada to immerse themselves in Canadian culture to escape the dysfunctional politics of their homeland. But what is happening in Canada today is a betrayal of the very thing that brought them to Canada, just as it is a betrayal of old stock Canadians. In sum, it is clear that America’s northern “mini-me” is culturally disconnecting from both its roots and from the culture of its neighboring superpower while gradually sliding into social dysfunction. And that presents problems for America’s Monroe Doctrine.

The deteriorating economic and social landscape in Canada and the rapid cultural shift in Canada is not something that the U.S. can afford to ignore on its northern doorstep. Unlike Mexico, Canada’s geographic location makes it much more important to the Monroe Doctrine, and quickly becomes a national security threat if our interconnected energy grids or our interconnected economies are disrupted by hostile political developments beyond Washington’s control, or if a hostile foreign nation manages to get a toehold on the continent by exploiting Canada’s deteriorating political, social, and cultural landscape.

Indeed, that foreign toehold has already happened, with significant national security implications…

China’s Toehold on Canadian Soil

In 2022, it was revealed that China has been operating secret police stations in Canada, which China was using to harass and intimidate Chinese-Canadians in order to force them to promote China’s agenda in Canada and China’s foreign policy abroad. And in 2020, the public learned that Canada’s military has been training Chinese troops on Canadian soil, including training Chinese military pilots in Canadian skies. When the training was stopped after a public outcry, senior civil servants in the Canadian government even bizarrely tried to prevent the training from being shut down!

The Canadian government has also identified that China is deeply involved in the massive illicit fentanyl and opioid trade in Canada — according to the Canadian government’s FINTRAC website: “China is the primary country used by actors based in Canada for sourcing precursor chemicals and lab equipment, such as industrial pumps and pill presses.” But there’s a sinister twist that once again puts China (and Canada) on a collision course with the Monroe Doctrine — numerous American news sources have reported that “there’s evidence Chinese officials are complicit in the fentanyl trade [NPR]” and that “the CCP-run government even has ownership interest in multiple Chines companies tied to illegal drug trafficking [Axios]”, which raises questions about whether the drug trade is not just organized crime but even involves a hostile foreign government leveraging the drug trade to either profit from or even deliberately destabilize North America.

We have also learned from a government report released by the national security committee that there are at least 11 MPs in Canada and even more of their staff who ‘wittingly’ took part in foreign interference, conduct that could amount to treason, yet the government continues to refuse to release their names, no charges have been laid, and they continue to work in our government. And with Parliament currently shut down, it seems increasingly likely that we will never know their names ahead of the next election despite the fact that this foreign interference has already affected multiple ridings in two federal elections (2019 and 2020). [Update: as this essay goes to print, the government has announced on January 28th that after an 18 month investigation, “while some conduct may be concerning”, our institutions remain “robust” with no evidence of “traitors” — as per usual in Canada, the government has investigated itself, and found itself not guilty.]

A journalist even named one of BC Premier David Eby’s advisors as one of the compromised people, a fact that was not disclosed until days after the October 19th, 2024 election, which Eby won by the narrowest of margins, a fact that may have influenced the outcome of that election if that fact had not been withheld from the public until after the election.

Yet despite all this, unlike our American peers, our Canadian government continues to resist efforts to create a foreign-influence registry.

This foreign interference was conducted by China. A earlier report published by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) exposed in detail that the foreign interference in our election had the goal of obtaining “political, economic, scientific and military intelligence and neutralize or co-opt Canadian critics of Chinese policies…” and that it’s “not just about electoral interference. It’s multipronged […] it’s about different levels of government. It is about academia. It is about civil society and it is about private enterprise.” Another CSIS report outlined that China views Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party of Canada as their preferred election outcome (in a minority government capacity), while working to block the Conservative Party of Canada, which they view as more hostile to China’s interests. In other words, China is promoting Global Socialist political candidates in Canada, which will make it easy for China to worm its way ever deeper into the Canadian system.

Outside of the political realm, another of the issues is that Chinese state-owned enterprises have invested in projects all across Canada, including in critical infrastructure like farmland, oil and gas projects, and mining. The toehold is deeply embedded. But perhaps the most alarming anecdote is the story of the Hope Bay Mine.

In 2020, a Chinese state-owned mining company bought the Hope Bay Mine — a distressed and heavily indebted underground gold mine in Nunavut with significant operational challenges. The deal was initially proceeding with government approval until private citizens got wind of the project and raised the alarm. In the ensuing public outcry, the government finally stepped in to block the sale.

It’s truly extraordinary that this purchase hadn’t raised alarm bells all across the highest levels of government — the mine is at tidewater in the only part of the high arctic that reliably has open water every summer, it has a deep water port, an underground mine shaft only a few hundred meters from tidewater, and a fully functional aerodrome and mining camp… the central location on the map below, which shows the mine at an equal distance from almost every large city in America, says it all. And with no roads to reach the location by land, no-one would have had any oversight over what could have gone on there, what ships (or submarines) come and go under cover of supplying the mine, or what is stored out of sight in that shaft.

If a hostile actor wanted to establish an easily suppliable location, with plenty of time to build up a secret future military base from which to launch a surprise missile attack on America from a wholly unexpected direction in the event of a war, all legitimized under the cover of “mining activity”, there truly isn’t a better location. Canada simply isn’t doing its part in guarding its (and America’s) northern doorstep — it seems we have neither the financial resources nor the will to do it. The four screengrabs below illustrate the point better than any words ever could.

Cozying up to China definitely isn’t Canada’s smartest move when it comes to maintaining its independence in spite of America’s clearly stated and clearly defended Monroe Doctrine. Pax Americana has lulled Canada into complacency — it’s disturbing that our leadership simply doesn’t seem to understand any of the risks Canada poses to America and the friendly relationship we must cultivate, no matter who is in charge, if we want to preserve our independence. Anyone with even a sliver of knowledge of America’s history knows what America is capable of (and the size of the hammer it is willing to use) if it perceives a threat to Fortress America’s national security. The Monroe Doctrine is no joke.

But it gets worse.

National Energy Security and the “Good Neighbor” Policy

When Trump’s trolling started, “Team Canada” should have put on a smile, swallowed its pride, and graciously set about addressing Trump’s security concerns. Instead, our ruling class decided to declare “war” on America’s energy security by threatening to cut off oil and gas supplies to the U.S. As this part of the story progresses, it’s important to remember that Canada and the US are connected by a vast network of over 450,000 kilometers of pipelines!

One of the sitting MPs of the Liberal Party of Canada, Taleeb Noormohamed, who also serves as Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage, even went as far as threatening “1812”, a clear reference to when British and Canadian troops burned down the White House in retaliation for America’s invasion of Canada in 1812. Citizens can mouth off about such things; government officials cannot because their words carry much more weight.

Thanks to Team Canada’s belligerent threats, now every military planner, energy planner, and the entire accumulated weight of America’s Deep State is monitoring Canada with a fine-toothed comb to safeguard against disruptions to America’s national energy security. If this all started with Trump’s trolling and poking at Canada’s transparent weaknesses, by now this has escalated to the point that the entire American Deep State is likely on high alert and standing firmly behind him.

The issue with threatening to cut off oil and gas supplies is that Team Canada is rattling one of the core pillars of America’s national energy security — a very bad move on the part of a weak ally living in the shadow of its superpower neighbor.

Until fracking boosted oil and gas output in the U.S. and transformed America from net energy importer to net energy exporter, we were America’s essential partner to ensure that America would never again be thrown into crisis by hostile Arab oil-producing countries, as happened during the 1970s oil crisis. That experience shook America to the core and ensured that, by hook or by crook, America would do anything to ensure friendly Canada would become America’s captive oil reserve.

But even since America became a net energy exporter (in 2019), the fact remains that we are integral to the stability of their energy security — many refineries in America are literally geared to exclusively process the heavy crude oil grades that come from Alberta (every refinery is tuned to process very specific grades of crude oil — a refinery processing Texas light crude cannot process heavy crude from Venezuela or from the Canadian oil sands). Decoupling isn’t an option.

Furthermore, in the event of a war with China, Russia, or Europe, Canada is America’s in-house backup energy reserve to ensure stable energy supplies even if the rest of the world is disrupted. The age in which Iran, Yemen, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, or Somalia could hold America hostage by shutting off the Middle Eastern oil taps or shutting down or terrorizing oil tanker traffic in the Middle East are over. Prices might spike, but America will never again be at risk of running out of oil as it was in the 1970s — it merely has to throttle its exports to its friends to preserve its own critical supply.

All that is fine… as long as Canada doesn’t go rogue and start threatening to turn off those taps. Or building pipelines to route its energy supplies around US-controlled infrastructure to cut America out of the loop...

In 2019, Canadian investigative journalist Vivian Krause released a documentary called “Over a Barrel”, which documented how various American organizations are funding environmental and indigenous rights protests in Canada with the goal of blocking Canadian energy projects, oil sands development, pipelines, and so on. The chart I showed you earlier in this essay that showed the locations of the more than $180 billion in cancelled energy projects reveals the fruits of those hostile labors.

It has become all but impossible to build energy infrastructure to get oil and gas to ports on the BC coast. And even if investors do manage to run the gauntlet of malicious red tape, legislation passed by various levels of government (like the BC oil tanker ban — allegedly to protect fragile marine ecosystems from potential oil spills), then make it impossible to get oil and gas onto ships to ship it to overseas markets. Barely a drop of our full potential ever makes it off our continent to hungry markets in China and elsewhere around the globe.

Two things stand out from Vivian Krause’s documentary — these same US-connected environmental and indigenous protest groups are not blocking pipelines and energy projects inside America, and even the Canada-US links are, by and large, still being built. There are some projects inside America that get some token protests, but that hasn’t even stopped eco-conscious California from crisscrossing its state with pipelines, and the tankers are all lined up all along the California coast to pick up oil to ship overseas. Oil and gas is flowing mostly unimpeded across America and from Canada to America. Where it runs into trouble is on its way to the BC coast from where it can be shipped off the continent without passing through any American-controlled infrastructure.

And secondly, these tanker bans are not being replicated on the Eastern coast where streams of ships bringing Saudi Arabian oil to Eastern Canadian refineries continue to travel unobstructed. Oil coming in is fine, but oil going out is not.

It’s tempting to think that this obstructionism is merely U.S. corporate interests funding useful idiots in the environmental movement as a strategy to hamstring their competition now that America has become a net energy exporter. But the targeted pattern of blocking projects that lead to the BC Coast, but not to America, and blocking tanker traffic out, but not in, suggests a more likely scenario that America’s Deep State is filtering money to NGO’s, charitable foundations, and environmental and indigenous activist groups to create a soft block on Canadian energy to overseas markets.

After all, most (though not all) of the energy pipelines linking Canadian energy to US markets are still being built. The ones that are running into a brick wall are the ones to the BC coast, all of which ultimately are destined for Chinese markets as a consequence of agreements made between the Canadian and Chinese governments to give Chinese state-owned firms unfettered access to Canada’s tar sands projects — this isn’t mere speculation; the Canadian energy commitment to China is clearly laid out in the concessions made by Justin Trudeau in the Canada-China Free Trade Agreement.

In other words, the US-backed obstructionism of energy projects destined for Chinese markets has to be viewed as being about control to protect Fortress America’s national interests. The Monroe Doctrine. And all of this pre-dates Trump — this goes back over decades across administrations from both parties. Trump is merely being a lot less sneaky about it by forcing Canada into Fortress America instead of merely trying to manipulate and coerce Canada into bending to America’s national security interests.

As long as Canadian energy is captive within Fortress America and can only reach world markets by travelling through American infrastructure, America not only has a secure backup energy reserve if there is another 1970s-style oil crisis or a war, but it can also shut off the taps to foreign nations, like China, if war ever breaks out between them — as long as Canadian oil passes through American infrastructure, America has leverage, but not if direct links are built that bypass America. China’s investments in Canadian energy and Canada’s efforts to become China’s direct energy supplier are a direct threat to the principles of the Monroe Doctrine. But as long as Canada’s energy supply remains captive to America’s infrastructure, the US won’t have to get into a diplomatic spat with globalist, post-national, China-friendly Canada in order to turn off the taps to Asia.

So, when this whole talk of Trump annexing Canada fired up and “Team Canada” responded not only by threatening to turn off the taps on the 450,000 kilometers of pipelines feeding the Canadian-US energy grid, but then all our politicians from all parties doubled down by threatening to remove all the red tape to get those strangled energy projects built and start supplying large volumes of oil and gas to Chinese energy markets without having to go through America’s infrastructure, they just stirred a very big hornet’s nest in Washington. The probability of Washington’s soft control over Canada’s energy system hardening into something with a much sharper and more formal edge just increased dramatically.

When you live next to a superpower, there's an unwritten "good neighbor policy" that the weaker satellite state must never lose sight of if they want to survive as a free, prosperous, and independent country. Simply put, weak nations must never work against the existential national interests of their much more powerful neighbors. Right or wrong is besides the question — it’s one-sided, it’s justified by that distasteful maxim of “might makes right”, but that’s just how the real world works when you’re living in the shadow of a superpower.

You don't let another foreign military threat gain a toehold in the superpower’s periphery, You don’t let another potentially hostile foreign nation embed itself in your political system, you never do anything that threatens their energy security, and you don't embrace any radical ideology that is hostile to the national interests of your superpower neighbor.

For example, Cuba couldn’t get away with embracing Soviet ideology (nor allowing the Soviets to set up nuclear-tipped missiles) on America’s southern doorstep, directly opposite of America’s most important Gulf Coast port (New Orleans) — the price Cuba paid for this blunder was 60 years of crippling embargoes to put a firewall around Cuba’s hostile ideology. The embargoes began long before the missiles arrived and have endured for decades after the missiles were withdrawn.

Likewise, Ukraine wasn’t allowed to invite NATO onto Russia’s doorstep — the price Ukraine paid for forgetting the “good neighbor policy” has been a brutal 3-year war waged by Russia to dislodge that military threat and eradicate the belief systems inside Ukraine that are hostile to Moscow.

Canada is now so far in violation of the unwritten rules of the “good neighbor policy” that it's not even funny. Formal annexation just became significantly more likely because Canada got too comfortable under Pax Americana and forgot its junior position in the Canadian-U.S. alliance when it invited China in, threatened to lock America out of its energy grid, and embraced a radical globalist ideology that is hostile to Fortress America. Besties can squabble, but they can’t cozy up to each other’s enemies or threaten their best friend’s existential interests without breaking something fundamental in the relationship.

Yet instead of using a hammer, Trump is offering an open hand to resolve this amicably. There is pressure to comply, undoubtedly, but his offer of becoming the 51st state is neither subversion nor subjugation in any traditional sense; instead, it is an offer of full equality as long as Canada is willing to join the US inside the sandbox that is Fortress America.

If Canada as a whole, or Alberta, BC, Saskatchewan, or even Quebec individually took up his offer to acquire full US statehood, equal in every way to every other US state, energy revenues and infrastructure development would, of course, still remain under their local provincial/state jurisdictions, just as in South Dakota, Alaska, or Texas. But the ability to turn off the taps or to control who can buy from Fortress America during a crisis or war would now officially and unequivocally rest in Washington’s hands. Win-win.

And, finally, we get to the ideological component of the threat to annex Canada…

Globalist Subversion and Infiltration

In Part 1, I described how the Global Socialist ideology is being weaponized by Europe to undermine American national interests and how Europe is collaborating with the Democratic Party to influence and/or interfere in America’s elections. Thus, Europe can no longer be fully trusted so Greenland, Europe’s toehold in North America, has to be annexed before Europe is strong enough to do anything to stop it.

But no nation is more deeply committed to the globalist world view than post-national Canada. Every single political party with a seat in Canada’s parliament — Liberal, Conservative, NDP, Bloc, and Green —is deeply committed to climate treaties, WHO membership, UN sustainable development goals, mass migration, and all the other globalist institutions and globalist belief systems that are used to justify the Global Socialist order and subvert national sovereignty. Canada’s no different than Europe where even the conservative governments in the UK, Netherlands, Germany, France, and elsewhere are virtually indistinguishable from their liberal counterparts in all these globalist policies. They are all committed globalists, fully in line with the United Nations “sustainable development goals”, even if they squabble with their left-leaning peers about tax rates or about how many genders there are.

It’s not just that Canada’s political leaders have joined their European peers in spewing non-stop venom about Trump, in breach of all diplomatic protocols. The guy that is being positioned to replace Justin Trudeau as Canada’s next post-national Prime Minister — Mark Carney — is literally one of the globalist architects, and he was intimately involved in installing Keir Starmer as the globalist puppet prime minister in the UK. I delved into Carney’s beliefs in greater detail in Part 1, in case you haven’t read that yet — they are eye-opening.

As Buck McYoung (@buckmcyoung) has documented in a series of posts on X, Mark Carney has long been the chair of the Advisory Board of Canada, which pumps World Economic Forum ideas into Canada’s ruling executive branch, Wikileaks published evidence of collusion between the Liberal Party of Canada and the Democratic National Convention and the Clinton Campaign, there have been frequent communications between the progressive think-tanks that advise our government and the Clinton Campaign, a number of other trans-Atlantic progressive globalist think-tanks are deeply involved in advising our Canadian government, one of these think-tanks “leveraged Hillary Clinton’s speaking engagement, paid for by Canada 2020, to fundraise outside of Elections Act parameters and boost Trudeau’s profile”, and President Biden’s US National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, even attended the Liberal Party Cabinet Retreat in the summer of 2024.

Details aside, all these nebulous snapshots of what happens behind the curtain paint a picture of Trump’s political and ideological enemies inside America having ganged up with Canada’s political leadership to influence both Canada’s and America’s political system. Together, they are working to spread the globalist belief system both inside and outside America — the same belief system that Marco Rubio, Trump’s new US Secretary of State, has described as being weaponized to undermine America’s national interests (see Part 1 of this essay).

I’m not sure that we can go as far as saying that the Liberal Party of Canada is merely the Canadian arm of the Democratic Party of America, but they certainly aren’t respecting the firewall that should exist between independent sovereign states. In short, what is going on inside Canada’s political system and the collusion between Canada, international globalist institutions, and the radical globalist political party inside America is once again a clear violation of the principles contained in the Monroe Doctrine.

Annexation: Trump’s Offer of Full US Statehood

While there are many other issues that could be discussed about Canada’s deteriorating political, economic, and social landscape, I think the point has been made that Canada has been stretching the limits of its ability to continue on as a sovereign and independent neighbor to Fortress America. Fears have been triggered, forces have been set in motion, and trust has been betrayed, all of which will not sit well with Washington’s planners. Trump plunged his trolling finger right into the middle of all of those issues to expose a festering wound at the heart of the Canadian-U.S. alliance.

If you place yourself in the shoes of the defenders of Fortress America, Canada no longer looks like America’s loyal little brother. “Team Canada’s” refusal to address the problems that have been exposed and their escalating threats to “hit back” are making it increasingly likely that Trump will not let up.

Canada has failed a crucial test.

And so, ironically, if anyone is making a convincing case for annexation to convince Deep State planners in Washington to get on board with the idea, it is “Team Canada” itself by failing to address Canada’s problems and by categorically failing to read the room as they threaten everything that matters most to the Monroe Doctrine. Whether this leads to outright annexation or to a more clandestine subversion of Canadian sovereignty to safeguard America’s national security interests is hard to say.

From the Canadian perspective, unless there is some miracle that prompts our globalist political leaders to suddenly wake up and tackle real reforms and put a halt to their 60-year globalist experiment — something I find extremely unlikely at this point in Canada’s evolution towards becoming a globalist post-national state — it might be worth asking Trump for detailed terms to explore his offer to bring Canada into the American Union.

The political elites and those that benefit from maintaining Canada as their private fiefdom obviously won’t want any part of annexation, but Trump’s threats and Canada’s rapidly deteriorating situation may soon not leave them much choice.

Annexation would clearly benefit Canada’s long-suffering citizens, who would pay much lower taxes as American citizens (Trump has stated he wants tariffs to completely replace ALL federal income taxes, so the federal component of the tax burden would literally drop to zero inside Fortress America!), greater local autonomy (US states have far greater autonomy than Canadian provinces), no more equalization payments to allow socialist provinces to sponge off others, and unrestricted access to the thriving markets inside Fortress America.

Furthermore, it would give Canadian citizens proper political representation in a true republican system instead of the parliamentary farce we have now. And, it would give us properly defined constitutional rights with which to defend ourselves against tyranny.

Meanwhile, annexation would give the US the control they want over energy security, energy exports, border security, immigration and assimilation, and fighting crime, even as the provinces would gain even greater sovereignty than they have now to manage their own internal affairs and develop their natural resources once they become US states.

Canada is one of the most resource-rich nations in the world, yet our citizens see little benefit from that wealth because we are so badly mismanaged. Consider that every Alaskan citizen receives a USD$1700 cheque (Can$2450) from their state every single year as their share of their state’s oil and mining revenues — something that is unthinkable within the heavily regulated, redistributionist, socialist-minded Canadian Confederation as Ottawa vacuums up every spare cent to put into its own mismanaged coffers. Geopolitical analyst Peter Zeihan has even argued that if Alberta joined the U.S. as a state, Alberta would be the richest state in the entire Union!

Life inside Fortress America looks pretty good considering what Canada has become, and doubly so in light of the more protectionist and isolationist nation that America is becoming under Trump as it decisively turns its back on the post-WWII, liberal, free-trade era to embrace the idea of building a much more self-sufficient Fortress America to shield itself economically and militarily from a hostile globalist world. Pax Americana is retrenching, both economically and militarily to focus on America. Canada can either choose to be part of the new Pax Americana, or it will be quarantined on the outside in a way that contains the damage — we’ll get to keep our flag, but not much else.

Considering the leverage Canada still has now, before things completely fall apart, if Canada was smart it would negotiate some political reforms to the US system as a pre-condition for annexation in order to roll back some of the laws, amendments, and precedents that steered America’s evolution away from the bottom-up republic founded by its Founding Fathers towards the increasingly top-down imperial and centralized system that it has become today.

It’s not about asking for pre-conditions to turn America into Canada — quite the opposite — it’s about asking for reforms to prevent America from becoming like top-down controlled Canada by revitalizing the idea of a decentralized bottom-up union of sovereign states with a very light federal overlay to protect borders, preserve interstate movement of people and goods, and prevent tyranny from emerging among member states, but not much else — I would suggest asking retired libertarian congressman Ron Paul to advise Canada’s negotiating team on terms. Sometimes the only way to fix something is to get inside it.

To reject one idea, you also have to consider the alternative. Trump’s offer of outright annexation isn’t the only deal on the table. Change is coming, whether Canada wants it or not, because Canada has violated the Monroe Doctrine in countless ways. The worst-case scenario, in my mind, is for Canada to get stuck in between with some treaty or free trade agreement that subordinates our political and economic system to US control without giving Canadians a voice in Washington and without enabling Canadian citizens to break free of the predatory globalist-infested parliamentary system that is holding us hostage.

Canadian investor Kevin O’Leary has already been schmoozing with Trump to advocate for precisely that alternative vision — if O’Leary gets his way, corporate America would be thrilled, Washington’s Deep State planners would be appeased, Canada’s political leaders and influential families would retain their private northern fiefdom run by their captive Canadian labour force, and Canadian citizens would remain stuck where they are today. Basically, Canada would become a US territory (like Puerto Rico) in all but name — but without a U.S. passport to allow Canadians to move to the continental United States to escape Ottawa’s tyranny. Basically, O’Leary’s vision looks like a win for everyone… except Canada’s long-suffering citizens.

In the end, Trump’s job is to protect American interests, no matter the cost to Canadian citizens. But Trump’s offer, if we take it, doesn’t crush us in order to address American interests — his solution protects all of American’s national interests while simultaneously offering Canadians the opportunity to join the United States as the 51st state (realistically as 10+ states) on terms that would give every Canadian citizen and every Canadian province the same rights and opportunities as every other citizen and every other American State in the Union. Together, we would be a formidable Fortress America — a bulwark of freedom against the onslaught of global socialism that is sweeping around the globe.

In an ideal world, Canada would remain a free and independent country to give North America two freedom-loving strongholds so that if one loses its mind and becomes tyrannical, the other offers an escape. For example, the US absorbed a mass exodus of Canadians after Pierre Elliott Trudeau nationalized Canada’s oil and gas industry in 1980. Likewise, Canada provided refuge for somewhere between 20,000 to 125,000 draft-eligible Americans during the 1960s Vietnam War. Like in any free market system, the competition created by multiple freedom-loving countries living side-by-side does more to preserve freedom than any legislation or constitutional guarantee ever could. Indeed, the US is once again serving as the pressure release valve even today as thousands of Canadians flee Justin Trudeau’s post-national Canada — an exodus that already began during the Covid era, long before Trump returned to office, and which is continuing to accelerate today.

But how do you fix what Canada has become?

Canada is out of time. Even in normal times, the constitutional reforms required to fix Canada's political system would take decades, if not more, because the parliamentary system and all the institutions attached to it are so well insulated against bottom-up reform.

Many have tried to turn Canada into a proper constitutional republic over Canada's 157-year history in order to try to impose real limits on govt authority and bring real checks and balances to the Canadian system. None have been successful. The last two times anyone tried to reform the Canadian Constitution (the Meech Lake and Charlottetown Accords in 1987 and 1992, which were only trying to make minor reforms, not initiate a complete overhaul), the exercise turned into a complete clown show as every special interest group tried to use the opportunity to inject their special interests into the very fabric of our Constitution. Thankfully those Accords failed (many of those proposed reforms were straight out of the globalist playbook). I’ve read both proposed accords — it was a gong show. Can you imagine the crap that would get written into law if Canada’s Constitution was re-opened today, with the current kindergarten running the show in Ottawa?

And those constitutional reforms were attempted during “normal” times. We no longer live in normal times. With the Global Socialist belief system now so deeply embedded in all of Canada’s political, institutional, and judicial systems (and no way to remove them as Senators and judges are appointed for life — 90 of 105 Canadian Senators were appointed by Trudeau, as are 7 of Canada’s 9 Supreme Court judges. Likewise, how do you reform a system in which this evil globalist basket of beliefs has completely captured the imaginations of our media and large portions of the Canadian public at large? Then there are our institutions, which are hopelessly rotten and subordinate to political diktats even to the point of bending the interpretation of the law to accommodate whatever objectives our ruling elite want to impose on their citizens. In short, the globalists would simply run circles around any serious effort to reform our system away from their desired objectives.

Our leaders will not fix Canada, nor will they let us join the US. But Trump has signalled that the US isn’t going to tolerate the status quo any longer, and so the thumbscrews are about to be tightened. Canada is shaping up to be the front line in the emerging war between Trump’s Fortress America and the globalist cabal embedded in Ottawa.

Our only way out is for Canadian citizens themselves to make so much noise about wanting to be liberated by joining Fortress America that Trump forces the issue in favor of statehood rather than taking O’Leary’s option. But if Canadians stay quiet and Team Canada keeps waving the Canadian flag in Trump’s face, we’re more likely to see the fight resolved via the O'Leary option or some version of it.

In O’Leary’s vision, Canada can keep its globalist post-national state that’s boiling with hate, division, servitude, and self-imposed poverty, but America will build an ironclad firewall around us to quarantine our poison-infested sandbox to contain the damage while looking out for their own interests. In other words, under O’Leary’s alternative, we’d become Puerto Rico in all but name, thinly disguised as sovereignty even as everything behind the scenes is under American control. The reinvigorated Monroe Doctrine will not have it any other way.

We don’t have a say in America’s decision to become Fortress America, but we can choose whether we want to be on the inside or quarantined on the outside of that fortress. The choice is ours.

Other than Canada, no other country in the world, no matter how broken, will ever get the offer to join the world's only superpower as equals with the same rights as every American, even after destroying their own country.

Canadians are literally being offered a "get-out-of-jail-free card" by the world's only superpower. The rest of the world is littered with failed and failing countries that will never get this second chance and will likely wallow in misery for generations as fate punishes them for embracing stupid ideologies and letting corruption run rampant.

What Trump is offering is uniquely only available to Canada because of our shared culture, our intertwined history, our intertwined economies, and our geographic proximity.

A lot of other voices inside America have expressed doubts about a merger because of the danger of adding the Canadian voting public to the US electoral college, which might tip America’s political system into the hands of the Democrats for generations to come. But Trump is willing to give us a chance.

One explanation is that, perhaps Trump has faith that once Canadians get out from Ottawa’s thumb, once the CBC and other propaganda outlets lose their government funding, and once Canadians get a taste of freedom (and experience being able to keep most of the money they work for), Canada’s population won’t be quite so socialist after all.

The other perhaps more realistic explanation, which I will explore in the final section below, is that Trump’s generosity towards Canadians is part of Trump’s broader vision for how to eradicate global socialism inside Fortress America by sparking a colossal transformative nation-building exercise by uniting Greenland, Canada, and America under a single umbrella — much like the transformative nation-building exercise the opened up the Wild West to settlement in the decades after the U.S. Civil War. More on that in a moment…

Either way, not even Mexico can expect to be offered this lifeline because of the difficulties of merging such vastly different cultures. Even Puerto Rico with its decidedly Latin culture continues to wallow as a US territory, without representation in Congress, even after 127 years of being under US control, even as Trump holds the door for Canada to acquire full US statehood inside Fortress America from Day One.

What Trump is offering is unique compared to what all previous Presidents have done to secure America’s national interests on Canadian soil. Previous administrations worked ruthlessly behind the scenes to undermine Canadian sovereignty to bend Canada to serve their own interests (i.e. funding environmental protests to block pipelines to the BC coast and infiltrating our political parties), while doing little to improve the lives of Canadian citizens. Why wouldn’t they — what makes Canada so special that they wouldn’t do to us what the CIA and the State Department does everywhere else around the world?

What Trump is offering is blunt — right out in the open — but it not only serves America’s national interests but also provides a lifeline to Canadians who are trapped within their failing country. Mano a mano — a real deal between equals.

And so, we are faced with the bizarre situation in which Trump, as the leader of a foreign country, is now fighting harder to improve the lives of Canadians than our own leaders. He has no authority to force us to reform our political system, but he can offer us a better deal than we have now by letting us join his Fortress America as equals in the union. The next administration might not be so generous, especially as Canada continues to deteriorate, as our cultures drift farther apart, and as America has to do more to build a firewall around us to prevent our mounting problems from becoming theirs. The door will not be held open for us forever. The alternatives, like O’Leary’s option, are already chomping at the bit.

I pray Canada does not look this gift horse in the mouth and squander a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity by allowing themselves to be seduced by the flag-waving of our globalist masters (Team Canada), who have nothing else to offer us except the status quo and a flag that is ultimately nothing more than a symbol of the 60-year globalist experiment in Canada that sought to sever Canada from its classical liberal cultural roots.

My loyalty is to my community, not to a flag that represents the interests of the plundering class in Ottawa as they destroy my local community with their ideology and their plunder. While our own politicians hector us and encourage us to bite the hand Trump has extended, in truth he is offering a practical solution that addresses the existential needs of both our peoples — a means to permanently lock down America’s national security interests by building Fortress America, a prosperous future and a robust liberty-oriented Constitution for my community inside that fortress, and a combined stronghold from which to fight back against the Global Socialist plague that is rotting out the heart of Western Civilization.

Perhaps the ability to solve three problems in a single stroke is what makes him a master of the art of the deal.

However, even if this optimistic vision unfolded according to plan, there’s one last loose thread, and it’s a big one.

How do you put an end to the bitter divisions, hate, and globalist ideology that is festering inside America without those divisions spilling over into another Civil War?

And so, we get to the final and most unexpected portion of this Deep Dive into the role that Canada and Greenland could play in Trump’s vision for Fortress America.

A Nation-Building Project to Unite a Divided People

In 1865, America was broken and bitterly divided after the savage brutality of the U.S. Civil War after America’s two fundamentally opposing belief systems finally spilled into unrestrained violence. How do you heal those divides and build back a cohesive nation after that?

What happened in the immediate aftermath of the U.S. Civil War is that America launched itself into the most ambitious nation-building exercise in its history — the settlement of the West — described in detail in the first chapter of my recent book, Plunderers of the Earth (Amazon link) — as America refocused the attentions of the entire nation on building a rapidly expanding nation and harvesting the tsunami of new opportunities that flowed from it.

The bison were eradicated, the Indian Wars were fought to completion, the railroads were extended across the prairie to reach all the way to the Pacific, the wheat, cattle, and corn began to flow from the prairies to the Eastern markets and ports, millions of new settlers flooded onto the prairie both from overcrowded Eastern cities and from more distant European shors, and every American with a dollar to spare, Grey Coat and Blue alike, and old stock and immigrant in equal measure, got caught up in speculating in stock shares on the New York Stock Exchange to try to profit from the new opportunities unleashed by this colossal nation-building exercise. America buzzed with new opportunities.

Amidst this optimistic new furor, tensions between North and South and between immigrant and old stock began to fade as a new national vision and a new common national identity was forged on the back of this massive nation-building experience. America essentially assimilated itself into that brand new culture as the old broken era was left behind.

Even newspapers and political speeches from that heady era reflect the language change that happened as Americans shifted from calling themselves "the united states IN America" (a treaty between semi-autonomous states) to referring to themselves as “the United States OF America” (a single cohesive nation).

Incidentally, it was also in the midst of this heady era of nation-building that America purchased Alaska from the Russian Empire, in 1867, for the paltry sum of $7.2 million dollars ($129 million in 2023 dollars) — at the time, the Alaska Purchase was commonly referred to by critics as “Seward’s Folly” in the belief that Secretary of State William H. Seward, who negotiated the purchase, had wasted an inordinate sum of money on useless land, not realizing the gold rush, and then the oil rush that lay just around the corner.

A year after Seward purchased Alaska on behalf of the United States, he also attempted to purchase Greenland for $5.5 million dollars (the first of many attempts by America to purchase the island over the following decades), but that purchase was ultimately thwarted by a lack of interest from Congress. Even then, the Monroe Doctrine was alive and well in the minds of some, even as others simply couldn’t see the point of acquiring vast empty expanses of the frozen north. We are, as always, limited by the reach of our own imaginations.

The point of all this is that once strong, emotionally-held ideological beliefs become embedded in the human psyche, they are virtually impossible to dislodge. The only way out, short of bitter never-ending war, is to simply move beyond them — to leave them behind — by refocusing the entire divided population on conquering new horizons.

A transformational nation-building experience that captures the imagination of the whole of society also produces a similar inner transformational experience within each member of society as a new national sense of family emerges by virtue of the shared experience and the scramble for everyone to secure their part in the new opportunities unleashed by that transformational change.

This kind of nation-building isn’t the superficial “rah-rah-rah” flag-waving of top-down propaganda that is so commonly used to try to create an artificial sense of identity, like the new Canadian flag, anthem, and post-national propaganda unleashed onto Canada by its political classes starting in the 1960s and 70s, which led to the post-national Canadian identity of today, which inspires no-one and suffocates everyone.

On the contrary, the nation-building undertaken by America in the aftermath of the U.S. Civil War was closer akin to what happens when you throw bickering soldiers from diverse backgrounds into a trench and they come back out as brothers because, despite the bickering, they are simultaneously forced to learn how to live and work together to survive and work towards a common purpose. The nation-building exercise of settling the West, despite the many criticisms that can be legitimately leveled against it (including in my recent book), is the single reason why the descendants of the Grey Coats and Blue Coats who fought each other in America’s bloody Civil War can stand side-by-side today, arm in arm, and pledge allegiance to the same flag, anthem, and Constitution. They built something together, and in doing so they left their tribal divisions behind them.

Trump began his second term by renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America, a symbol of a fundamental shift in America’s sense of itself — an embrace of American pride, strength, and confidence in its place in history, and an ambitious goal to transform America’s continent into a national fortress to secure America’s place in the future. In short, it is the opening act of a new phase of nation-building… if Trump can make it stick. And to make it stick, he followed up with a page from William H. Seward’s book by setting out to annex Greenland and Canada to give a united and greatly expanded America a true new nation-building experience to put the divisive past behind us all.

If Greenland and Canada sign on to this vision, what would emerge would be the most transformational nation-building exercise in America’s history since the West was opened after the Civil War, as Canada and Greenland are integrated both economically and culturally into America to create a new national identity that transforms all three nations, forever. Fortress America. The United States of America 2.0.

Instead of focusing on pronouns, our combined America would be re-focused on pipelines, drill rigs, mining camps, road building, and military bases across this vast new territory and extending all the way up into the furthest reaches of the high Arctic.

A great resorting of people would occur. Entirely new political realities and entirely new voices hitherto unrepresented in Congress would stir the pot in America’s political cauldron and dismantle long-entrenched political battle lines as new alliances and new priorities emerge.

Vast sums of investment dollars that are currently circulating the globe in search of opportunities would be brought home to North America and redirected to flow north to lay the foundations for our joint future. And the massive project of cleaning up Canada's broken and corrupted system would give America's institutions plenty to occupy their attentions, which would put a lid on a lot of the internal persecution of political enemies that has occupied their focus in recent years to justify their paychecks to the government.

You cannot stop an evil belief system without having something else to fill the void. A lot of people who are currently adrift have built their identities and found meaning and purpose in their lives by immersing themselves in DEI, pronoun wars, climate hysteria, and a whole lot of other tribal nonsense that emerges when a society fractures and leaves people without a clear sense of identity and belonging.

The only way to reunite people is to give them something to believe in and to work towards through the sweat and callouses on their own hands. This same lack of identity and purpose that we see among so many individual people is equally at true about many of our institutions as a whole, which are equally adrift and in search of meaning. Trump can “Drain the Swamp” in these institutions, but the only way to prevent the Swamp from immediately refilling is to imbue these institutions with a clear new sense of purpose so the old rot can fade into insignificance.

Indeed, Trump is already using that strategy to purge the globalist beliefs from America’s globalist tech bros, who suddenly transformed themselves into MAGA supporters and enthusiastically attended Trump’s inauguration as it became clear that Trump was going ahead with the $500-billion-dollar StarGate project to “win” the AI race against China. This massive collaborative AI investment bonanza is so huge that it will make the Manhattan Project in the 1940s or the Space Race of the 50s and 60s look like child’s play. To tame a pack of quarreling hyenas, you have to throw them some red meat. That is the reality of human nature — none of us are exempt.

With an entire 2nd half of the continent to suddenly bring into the fold, with untold mineral wealth to develop, roads to build, and a fortress to fortify against the outside world, the military, political, and corporate planners, and all the institutions that survive Trump’s downsizing will find plenty of constructive things to occupy them for quite some time. And the American public will get caught up in the transformative story as the conquest of new horizons replaces the tribal wars that dominate our headlines today.

Instead of tribal division, political persecutions, picking fights abroad, and plundering other people’s countries, something real and lasting and inspiring can be built right here, in our own backyards. And, unlike in the colonial model, this time Canadians and Greenlanders would have all the benefits of full US statehood, and all the benefits of a proper Constitution, which would give them an equal voice in ensuring that whatever is built serves us all and brings prosperity to all our communities in equal measure.



Canada, the U.S., and much of the Western World is sitting on a boiling cauldron, and the pressure is rising by the day. History is not kind when a society fractures into such hostile ideological divisions. Most do not resolve peacefully. But maybe, if the grand nation-building project that Trump is placing before us all is big enough and juicy enough and exciting enough that we set out to build Fortress America together, maybe we can just skip the war and jump straight into reunification and shared nation-building to assimilate us all, both Left and Right and both old stock and new, into a new common pan-North American identity.

Perhaps this is the reason why fate made a real estate developer and not a general, banker, career politician or a community organizer the President of the American Empire at this tense moment in history. Perhaps, if enough people are willing to see past the “bad orange man” that is presented to them on the television by our lying media day after day after day, they will see the potential of the red meat he is dangling in front of us all and, if they choose to seize it with both hands, perhaps we can be the exception to history by building our way out of our tribal divisions instead of clubbing each other to death.

I’m obviously being extremely optimistic about the scope and scale of this nation-building project and the effect it could have on society. But do you see another alternative? As Francis Bacon, the father of modern science, once said, "Great Changes are easier than small ones."



Given the abyss that we are all staring into today, there is not much to lose and everything to gain by thinking far, far outside the box.



So, what say you, Canada? Which way will you choose? Is the opportunity to fix two countries worth the price of becoming one?

I look forward to reading all your thoughts in the comments below.

