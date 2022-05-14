Julius Ruechel

The Story Beneath the Climate Story
"A Half-Truth Is the Worst of All Lies Because It Can Be Defended in Partiality."
  
Julius Ruechel
25

August 2024

I'm back! Personal Update and Book Announcement. (Plunderers of the Earth)
When the world is burning, the hardest thing of all is to resist the paralyzing urge to fixate on the flames.
  
Julius Ruechel
44

May 2022

"Words from the Dead"
How to Lift Society Out of the Ashes of Postmodernism (plus a book recommendation)
  
Julius Ruechel
18

February 2022

The Senate Speech That May Have Forced Justin Trudeau to Revoke the Emergencies Act
Canada cancelled the Emergencies Act today.
  
Julius Ruechel
43
Bystander At The Switch (Updated)
The Moral Case Against Mandatory Public Health Measures
  
Julius Ruechel
13
A Brave New World Without Rights
Dropping Mandates Does Not Strip Government of the Ability to Do This Again
  
Julius Ruechel
6

January 2022

Our Side of the Story:
My Autonomy is Not Negotiable, My Country Is Not An 'Opportunity For a Reset'
  
Julius Ruechel
27
Who Do You Trust If You Can't Trust the Science?
Mythbusting Whether Flu Was Rebranded as Covid
  
Julius Ruechel
12
The False God of Central Planning
The Mysterious Reappearance of Flu, Natural vs Vax-Induced Immunity, the Inability of Vaccines to Control the Virus, & Other Extraordinary Lessons About…
  
Julius Ruechel
17

December 2021

Happy Holidays!
Thank you for all your support and encouragement over this past year.
  
Julius Ruechel
21
Message from a Reader Working in Long-Term Care
I’d like to share a message I received from a reader in reply to my recent post (How the Grinch Stole Christmas from Nursing Home Patients Who Won’t See…
  
Julius Ruechel
18
How the Grinch Stole Christmas from Nursing Home Patients Who Won't See Another One
(Quick link to the full article on my website)
  
Julius Ruechel
