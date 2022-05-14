Julius Ruechel
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
The Story Beneath the Climate Story
"A Half-Truth Is the Worst of All Lies Because It Can Be Defended in Partiality."
15 hrs ago
•
Julius Ruechel
83
Share this post
The Story Beneath the Climate Story
juliusruechel.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
25
August 2024
I'm back! Personal Update and Book Announcement. (Plunderers of the Earth)
When the world is burning, the hardest thing of all is to resist the paralyzing urge to fixate on the flames.
Aug 21
•
Julius Ruechel
116
Share this post
I'm back! Personal Update and Book Announcement. (Plunderers of the Earth)
juliusruechel.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
44
May 2022
"Words from the Dead"
How to Lift Society Out of the Ashes of Postmodernism (plus a book recommendation)
May 14, 2022
•
Julius Ruechel
48
Share this post
"Words from the Dead"
juliusruechel.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
18
February 2022
The Senate Speech That May Have Forced Justin Trudeau to Revoke the Emergencies Act
Canada cancelled the Emergencies Act today.
Feb 24, 2022
•
Julius Ruechel
118
Share this post
The Senate Speech That May Have Forced Justin Trudeau to Revoke the Emergencies Act
juliusruechel.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
43
Bystander At The Switch (Updated)
The Moral Case Against Mandatory Public Health Measures
Feb 11, 2022
•
Julius Ruechel
42
Share this post
Bystander At The Switch (Updated)
juliusruechel.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
13
A Brave New World Without Rights
Dropping Mandates Does Not Strip Government of the Ability to Do This Again
Feb 9, 2022
•
Julius Ruechel
61
Share this post
A Brave New World Without Rights
juliusruechel.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
6
January 2022
Our Side of the Story:
My Autonomy is Not Negotiable, My Country Is Not An 'Opportunity For a Reset'
Jan 27, 2022
•
Julius Ruechel
91
Share this post
Our Side of the Story:
juliusruechel.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
27
Who Do You Trust If You Can't Trust the Science?
Mythbusting Whether Flu Was Rebranded as Covid
Jan 14, 2022
•
Julius Ruechel
38
Share this post
Who Do You Trust If You Can't Trust the Science?
juliusruechel.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
12
The False God of Central Planning
The Mysterious Reappearance of Flu, Natural vs Vax-Induced Immunity, the Inability of Vaccines to Control the Virus, & Other Extraordinary Lessons About…
Jan 5, 2022
•
Julius Ruechel
54
Share this post
The False God of Central Planning
juliusruechel.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
17
December 2021
Happy Holidays!
Thank you for all your support and encouragement over this past year.
Dec 24, 2021
•
Julius Ruechel
70
Share this post
Happy Holidays!
juliusruechel.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
21
Message from a Reader Working in Long-Term Care
I’d like to share a message I received from a reader in reply to my recent post (How the Grinch Stole Christmas from Nursing Home Patients Who Won’t See…
Dec 23, 2021
•
Julius Ruechel
68
Share this post
Message from a Reader Working in Long-Term Care
juliusruechel.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
18
How the Grinch Stole Christmas from Nursing Home Patients Who Won't See Another One
(Quick link to the full article on my website)
Dec 21, 2021
•
Julius Ruechel
21
Share this post
How the Grinch Stole Christmas from Nursing Home Patients Who Won't See Another One
juliusruechel.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
© 2024 Julius Ruechel
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts